Business Today
News
India
Farmers’ protest: Delhi Police on strict vigil at borders, railway and metro stations, bus stands

Farmers' protest: Farmers are planning to use public transportation to reach the heart of Delhi as border security has been tightened for them and no tractor trolleys are allowed inside the city.

Farmers’ protest: The Delhi Police has strengthened up security at the Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders as well as railway and metro stations as the protesting farmers plan to reach the national capital on Wednesday. The farmers unions had given a call to farmers across the country to reach the national capital on Wednesday to press on for their demands. 

The  Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) are spearheading the farmers’ agitation. Farmers are planning to use public transportation to reach the heart of Delhi as border security has been tightened for them and no tractor trolleys are allowed inside the city. A farmers group had issued a statement that since they cannot reach Delhi by tractor trolleys, they would use public transportation. 

A senior police officer said that the barriers for commuters at the Singhu and Tikri borders were temporarily removed. However, police and paramilitary personnel are still deployed there and they would ensure strict, round-the clock vigil. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at railway and metro stations, and bus stands. 

"No one will be allowed to breach the law," the officer said.

Police checking would also be intensified in different parts of the city, leading to possible traffic congestion. 

Apart from the call to reach Delhi on Wednesday, the farmers unions had also called for a four-hour long rail roko protest on March 10. Farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who gave the call, said that the sacrifice of the farmer who died in the Khanauri clash would not go in vain. They had also urged panchayats to ensure that a tractor trolley from each village reaches the protest border points.

The protesting farmers have been staying at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points after the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march was stopped by security forces. 

The farmers are protesting for a host of demands, including a law guaranteeing MSP, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm loan waiver and more. 


 

Published on: Mar 06, 2024, 8:03 AM IST
