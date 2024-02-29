'Will cancel visas, passports': Haryana Police's big action against farmers involved in violence during protest

Farmers protest news: In a surprise move, the Haryana Police is seeking the cancellation of visas and passports of those involved in violence and those who damaged public properties during the recent farmers protest at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

On February 13, protesting farmers allegedly damaged barricades put up bythe police to stop them from entering Delhi. They also allegedly removed cement and barbed wire fencing with tractors. The farmers also reportedly damaged barriers at the Haryana-Punjab border at Sangrur's Moonak.

Joginder Sharma, Deputy superintendent of police, Ambala, said that the police has identified those involved in the violence and is gathering details of people involved in breaking up barricades and damaging public properties.

"We have identified those involved in coming to Haryana from Punjab in the name of farmers' protest. We have identified them with CCTV cameras and drone cameras. We will request the ministry and embassy to cancel their visas and passports. Their photos, name and address will be given to the passport office. We are working on cancelling their passports," DSP Ambala Joginder Sharma said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police has registered a murder case against an unknown person for the death of 21-year-old Shubhkaran Singh on February 21. Fsrmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that the case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed).

He added that the 21-year-old's body will be taken to the Khanauri border before his cremation. Farmer leaders had said that Shubhkaran Singh's cremation would not happen till the Punjab police registers a case against those response for his death.

Moreover, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for Singh's sister. Various NGOs in Amritsar also held a candlelight vigil to pay a tribute to Shubhkaran Singh.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are leading the ongoing Dilli Chalo protest.

The protestors are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations, no hike in electricity tariff, pension for farmers and farm labourers, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, compensation to the families of the farmers who lost their lives during the 2020-21 protests and withdrawal of police cases and justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.