Farmers’ protest: Haryana Police says two cops died, 30 injured during ‘Delhi Chalo’ march

The Haryana Police have said that at least two police officials have died and over 30 have been injured in Ambala during the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march organised by farmers unions. The police said that it would take action under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980 against these farmers.

The Ambala Police, in a press release, said that farmers have made persistent efforts to dismantle the barriers at the Shambhu border that were erected by the police. It also reported incidents of stone-pelting at officials, destruction of public and government properties, and disruption of peace and order.

The police, in its statement, said that the clashes have resulted in injuries of as many as 30 officers. One among them suffered brain haemorrhage, while two others lost their lives.

The press release also underscored the role social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram, and Instagram played in spreading provocative content by farmers.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police has initiated proceedings to seek compensation from farm leaders for damage of government property during the protests.

On the other hand, the proposed Delhi march by protesting farmers in Noida and Greater Noida, scheduled for Friday, was cancelled following discussions with the local administration and police. The decision comes following Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's formation of a three-member committee to address the issues raised by the farmers. The farmers, who hail from approximately 200 villages, are seeking increased compensation and developed plots in exchange for their land, which was previously acquired by the government.

The ongoing protest in Noida and Greater Noida is separate from the current farmers' protest occurring in northern India, though solidarity has been extended between the groups.

The farmers' protest that started on February 13 was temporarily suspended for two days following a violent confrontation at Khanauri, one of the protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border. The clash resulted in the death of a protester and injuries to around 12 police officers.