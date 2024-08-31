Farmers to hold massive gathering at Shambhu border today on 200-days of protest, Vinesh Phogat may join

Farmers have planned to gather in significant numbers to mark the completion of 200 days of their protest at Shambhu border on August 31. Protests are planned to take place at the Khanauri, Shambhu, and Ratanpura borders.

According to reports, wrestler Vinesh Phogat is expected to join the occassion and is likely to be felicitated.

Farmers have been camping at the Shambhu border since February 13 after authorities halted their march to Delhi. They are demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, among other issues.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher stated that the protest is being conducted peacefully but with great intensity. He mentioned that the Centre is testing their resolve, and their demands have not yet been met.

“We will present our demands to the government once again, and new announcements will also be made,” Pandher told India Today TV. He emphasised that completing 200 days of protest is a significant milestone.

With their protests continuing in the poll-bound Haryana, farmer groups have once again expressed their opposition to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), even as farmer collectives plan a series of mahapanchayats to raise awareness about these issues and pending demands. Haryana was a major centre of the 2020-21 farmers' protests against the now-scrapped farm laws. The protest was held under the banner of the Smayukt Kisan Morcha.

The group later split and the Samyuk Kisan Morch (Non-Political) was formed. The SKM (NP), along with the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), is leading the ongoing protest at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana.

Both these groups are opposed to the ruling BJP and their demands are similar.

Abhimanyu Kohar, a farmer leader from the SKM (NP), said the impact of the farmers' protests was visible in the recent Lok Sabha polls as well, and the protests that have been happening have made people in the rural areas aware that they should vote on their issues.

The SKM-NP will also hold a 'Mahapanchayat' on September 15 at the Uchana Mandi of Jind, while on September 22, a Mahapanchayat will be held in Peepli of Kurkshetra.

All India Kisan Sabha, Haryana, Secretary Sumit Singh, who is a member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, said that farmers' issues will dominate the upcoming elections in rural areas.

The SKM is also going to villages to raise awareness about the pending demands of the farmers, said Singh. The group also has plans to hold 'Kisan Majdoor Mahapanchayats' between September 1 and 10, and the final decision will be taken in a meeting of the Haryana SKM on August 20.

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, the BJP, which had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in the 2019 polls, lost five to the Congress.

This time, while the Congress is challenging the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party has also announced it will fight all 90 seats. This time, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has joined hands with BSP and Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which was in alliance with BJP until March this year, among others.

Elections to the 90-member Haryana assembly will be held on October 1 and results will be declared on October 4.