FASTag gets a new avatar: Govt eyes separate AI-based tags for armed forces as barrier-free tolling rolls out

India's shift to barrier-free highway tolling is gathering pace, but the move to a fully automated system has thrown up a problem that needs solving before the rollout can go further.

The Central government is now developing a separate category of FASTags specifically for toll-exempt vehicles, including those used by the armed forces, paramilitary and select government agencies, Hindustan Times reported, citing two persons familiar with the matter.

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The goal is straightforward: ensure authorised users pass through automated toll corridors without being wrongly charged or flagged for violations, a gap that, if left unaddressed, could undermine the credibility of the entire system.

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How the current system works and where it falls short

The Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system uses artificial intelligence, satellite-based tracking and Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology to collect tolls digitally from vehicles moving at highway speeds, with no requirement to slow down or stop at toll plazas. For most vehicles, the system works as intended.

The problem arises with exempt vehicles, defence, paramilitary and police, which may not be properly registered or recognised within the automated framework. Without a fix, these vehicles risk being incorrectly charged toll or issued e-challans, creating administrative complications and potential security concerns.

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The fix under consideration

The government is evaluating a dual-pronged approach, according to sources. For official military vehicles, the system may not require a FASTag at all, instead relying on the identification of special defence number plates, with movement data deleted immediately afterwards to protect national security.

For private vehicles used for official purposes that fall within the exempt category, the options are broader. "The new system brings about challenges for toll treatment of private vehicles used for official purposes that are also in the exempted category. Either details of these vehicles can also be shared with MoRTH, or the ministry could issue special FASTags with infinite free movement," former Defence and Road Transport Secretary Giridhar Aramane told Hindustan Times.

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A third option also remains on the table: using regular FASTags where toll payments are deducted upfront and subsequently reimbursed by the respective departments, Aramane added.

Pilot projects already underway

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, NHAI and the Defence Ministry did not respond to queries. But Aramane confirmed that pilot projects have already integrated defence, police and paramilitary vehicle databases with toll systems to ensure smooth, uninterrupted passage through automated tolling checkpoints, suggesting the groundwork for a solution is further along than the absence of official comment might imply.