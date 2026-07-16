FDA raids Siya Goyal's family shop in Pune, seizes food products worth ₹ 8.14 lakh

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has raided a spice and dry fruits shop owned by the family of Siya Goyal, one of the accused in the high-profile murder case of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, and seized food products worth ₹ 8.14 lakh over alleged violations of food safety regulations. The action comes amid the ongoing investigation into the murder case that has attracted widespread public attention.

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The FDA conducted an inspection at M/s BG Goyal and Company, located in Pune's Market Yard area, according to ANI. During the raid, officials allegedly found several violations under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act), including suspected adulteration, improper labelling, and non-compliance with food safety norms.

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Officials seized 4,172 kilograms of food products, including spices and dry fruits, valued at approximately ₹ 8.14 lakh. Samples of the seized products have been sent to a government laboratory for analysis, and further action will depend on the test results.

FDA issues notice

As reported by ANI, the Maharashtra FDA has also issued a stop-business notice to the establishment, directing it to halt operations until further orders.

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"The shop has been instructed to stop business operations until further notice due to violations observed during the inspection," FDA officials said, according to ANI.

The regulatory body stated that the inspection was carried out as part of its mandate to enforce food safety standards and ensure compliance with provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act. Authorities said the laboratory findings will determine whether prosecution or additional regulatory action will follow.

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Ketan Agarwal murder case

Siya Goyal, 20, is currently in judicial custody in connection with the alleged murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal. Investigators have alleged that Agarwal was pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra. The case has generated significant public interest, with multiple agencies continuing their investigations.

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The FDA clarified that its action relates solely to alleged violations of food safety regulations at the business establishment and is independent of the ongoing criminal investigation involving Siya Goyal.