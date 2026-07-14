Who is Tukaram Mundhe? The IAS officer leading Maharashtra's fight against food adulteration

For years, IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe has built a reputation as one of Maharashtra's most uncompromising bureaucrats. Whether serving as a municipal commissioner, transport official, or district collector, Mundhe has often made headlines for taking on entrenched interests, enforcing rules without exception, and refusing to bow to political pressure.

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Now, as the Commissioner of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), he has brought the same no-nonsense style to food safety, launching an unprecedented statewide crackdown on adulteration, unhygienic food production, and illegal trade.

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Who is Tukaram Mundhe?

Born in Maharashtra's Beed district to a farming family, Tukaram Mundhe secured an All India Rank of 20 in the 2004 UPSC examination and joined the IAS in 2005. Mundhe assumed charge as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner in May 2026.

Within weeks, the department began conducting hundreds of inspections across the state, targeting everything from fake milk and adulterated paneer to illegal gutkha, unsafe edible oil, and unhygienic food establishments. Under his leadership, the FDA has intensified surprise inspections, suspended licences, sealed units, and initiated criminal action against violators.

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The high-profile action against K Rustom ice cream parlour

One of the most high-profile actions under Mundhe's watch came against Mumbai's iconic K. Rustom & Co., the 73-year-old Churchgate ice cream parlour famous for its ice cream sandwiches. FDA inspectors found serious hygiene violations, including live rats and flies inside the premises, expired flavouring agents, broken cold-chain practices, and lapses in record-keeping.

Following the inspection, the department suspended the establishment's licence pending further investigation, sparking widespread debate because of the brand's iconic status. Mundhe maintained that heritage could not become an excuse for compromising public health.

The K. Rustom action was only one among several major enforcement drives. The FDA has also cracked down on adulterated milk supply chains, fake dairy products, unhygienic paneer manufacturing units, banned gutkha and tobacco products, and mislabelled edible oil factories.

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His biggest operation yet

In one of the department's biggest operations, officials seized edible oil worth nearly ₹2.93 crore from a manufacturing unit in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after discovering unsafe production conditions, rusted machinery, and the absence of quality-control systems.

ALSO READ: Live rats, expired flavours, low milk fat: Mumbai's iconic K Rustom ice cream parlour shuts down

Action against fake paneer

Mundhe has also warned consumers about the growing threat of fake paneer after the FDA found that nearly 40% of tested samples failed safety standards. He has repeatedly stressed that milk and dairy products remain among the highest-risk food categories and require constant surveillance.

According to the FDA, the statewide campaign has resulted in hundreds of raids, arrests, FIRs, and the sealing of numerous establishments within just a few weeks. Mundhe says the objective is straightforward: ensuring that every citizen has access to safe food and medicines, while sending a clear message that violations of food safety laws will attract swift and strict action.