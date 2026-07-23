Fed up with Noida traffic? This Metro extension could save you time if approved today

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is set to present details of its proposed Aqua Metro extension from Noida Sector‑51 to Greater Noida West Sector‑4 before the Public Investment Board (PIB) today, NMRC Managing Director Krishna Karunesh said. If approved, the 7.5‑kilometre corridor would bring public transit within easy reach of more than half a million residents in Greater Noida West and reduce heavy daily traffic between Noida, Gaur Chowk and Greater Noida West.

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Extension route and stations

The proposed alignment is an extension of the existing Aqua Metro line and will not overlap with the planned RRTS corridor, NMRC officials clarified. This extension will run for 7.5 kilometres and include five stations — Sector‑61, Sector‑70, Sector‑122, Sector‑123 and Greater Noida Sector‑4 near Kisan Chowk. It is designed to provide a direct metro link between Noida and Greater Noida West and ease commuting for residents and office‑goers.

Funding and connectivity

Under the equity model, the central government, the Uttar Pradesh government, Noida and Greater Noida authorities will jointly fund the project, NMRC said. The agency added that while the Aqua extension is separate from the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), it will enhance last‑mile connectivity to the proposed Noida international airport at Jewar by linking to the RRTS network at appropriate interchange points.

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Timeline and cost

NMRC estimates the construction timeline at roughly two years once approvals and clearances are secured. “Detailed discussions on all aspects of the project have taken place with officials. We are fully hopeful the board will soon give a favourable report,” Krishna Karunesh said. “We expect to start the construction process soon after the PIB presentation and subsequent approvals.”

The current preliminary cost estimate for the Sector‑51 to Greater Noida West Sector‑4 corridor is around ₹1,000 crore.

Regulatory importance

The PIB meeting was critical because the board evaluates a project’s economic and technical viability, including cost, potential ridership, economic benefits and social impact. Karunesh noted that prolonged delays in getting a PIB presentation date had delayed the file, and the Wednesday presentation moves the project forward toward implementation.

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Impact on commuting

Officials highlighted that the extension will effectively create a loop, improving movement between Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi and providing relief from chronic road congestion for commuters. This project will open up public transport access for nearly three lakh residents of Greater Noida West, significantly cutting travel time and easing traffic bottlenecks, Karunesh added.

Regulatory oversight

NMRC noted that metro projects fall under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and that NMRC, as a central government undertaking, will follow statutory procedures for approvals and implementation. The PIB presentation marks the next formal step toward turning the proposal into construction reality.