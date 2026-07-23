OFSS shares slip despite 121% YoY PAT growth in Q1; what analysts say

Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (OFSS) slipped into the red on Thursday despite the company reporting robust June quarter earnings. The stock was last seen trading 2.89 per cent lower at Rs 10,530. Despite the day's decline, OFSS shares have gained 37.25 per cent so far in 2026, making it the only Nifty IT constituent with positive year-to-date (YTD) returns while most large-cap IT stocks have witnessed sharp corrections.

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For the June quarter, the company reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,416 crore, up 121 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Operating PAT surged 123 per cent YoY to Rs 1,861 crore, while revenue rose 69 per cent YoY to Rs 3,125 crore.

Alongside the earnings, OFSS announced changes in its top management.

The company said Makarand Padalkar has resigned as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), effective at the end of the day on July 23, 2026. He will continue with the company for a few months to facilitate a smooth transition.

OFSS also said Avadhut (Vinay) Ketkar, currently the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has been appointed as an Additional Director and designated as the MD & CEO with effect from July 24, 2026.

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In addition, Manish Bhandari, currently the Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed as the CFO, effective July 24, 2026.

What analysts say

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said OFSS' strong performance this year has largely been driven by its own business strengths rather than a broader recovery in the IT sector.

"The company has a strong presence in banking technology, where spending has remained relatively steady despite the global slowdown. In contrast, most large IT services companies are still dealing with delayed client decisions, cautious technology spending and weaker demand from key overseas markets. This has weighed on both earnings expectations and stock prices. The trend also shows that investors are becoming more selective. Instead of buying the entire IT sector, they are putting money into companies that have niche businesses, better earnings visibility and a more stable revenue profile," he said.

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From a technical standpoint, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said, "Oracle (OFSS) stock price is bearish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 11,642. A daily close below support of Rs 10,780 could trigger a fall towards Rs 9,875 in the near term."