'Filed false domestic violence case': Gurugram UX designer alleges harassment from wife asking for Rs 1 cr

In a troubling incident following the recent suicide of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, Alok Mittal, a UX designer based in Gurugram, has publicly accused his wife, Mansi Aggarwal, of harassment through alleged false allegations of dowry and domestic violence. Mittal shared his experiences in a series of LinkedIn posts, detailing the breakdown of their marriage, which he claims began just six months after their wedding in May 2023.

According to Mittal, the couple faced significant challenges shortly after their marriage, including his job loss and the news of Mansi's pregnancy. He stated that Mansi pressured him to find new employment quickly, which he eventually did in November 2023 in Bengaluru. However, he claims that Mansi refused to relocate with him, opting instead to return to her parents' home.

"After five months of struggle, in November 2023, I secured a job in Bengaluru. Instead of joining me, my wife returned to her parents' home, citing her medical condition. She promised to join me later but refused when I came to Delhi in December 2023 to bring her back," Mittal wrote.

Mittal described escalating tensions, asserting that Mansi and her family became increasingly aggressive, demanding he quit his job and threatening him with legal action. He alleges that Mansi, who works as an analyst earning ₹80,000 per month, is now demanding ₹1.5 lakh in monthly maintenance and ₹1 crore in compensation.

The couple also has a 10-month-old son, whom Mittal claims he has been denied access to. He expressed frustration over being unable to see his child, stating that Mansi often declines video calls under the pretext that their son is asleep.

"Whenever I tried to video call to see my son, she declined, saying the child was asleep."

"I requested her to join me in Bengaluru until I get a job in Delhi, even to which she denied. When she realized her manipulations were failing, she filed a false domestic violence case against me," he further wrote.

Mittal further alleged that Mansi has not filed for divorce, claiming that doing so would jeopardize her financial demands. "If she files for divorce, she’ll get it, and I’ll move on with my life," he wrote. "She will get less money. Loss ho jayega fir to."

This unfolding situation highlights the complexities of marital disputes and the emotional toll they can take on individuals involved. As the story develops, it raises questions about the impact of such allegations on mental health and family dynamics.

