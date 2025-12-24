'Finally we come together': Thackeray brothers reunite after 20 years, to contest BMC polls together

In a historic political moment, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray, long estranged, came together in Mumbai on Wednesday, marking the beginning of a new chapter. During a press conference, Raj Thackeray announced the alliance of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS ahead of the municipal corporation elections in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, the cousins, accompanied by their families, paid tributes to their late uncle, Balasaheb Thackeray, at the Shivaji Park memorial, where their joint appearance had heightened speculation about a formal political alliance.

The symbolic significance of this reunion was evident as Uddhav and Raj, alongside their wives, offered floral tributes at the Smriti Sthal, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and MNS leader Amit Thackeray also present. The two leaders were later seen leaving together from Raj Thackeray's residence for the memorial.

Political circles were, for months, abuzz with the likelihood of an official announcement of their alliance for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant called the reunion "auspicious" and emphasised that the people of Maharashtra had long awaited such unity. "Mumbai has always embraced everyone, and these parties have consistently spoken for Marathis and sons of the soil," Sawant said.

Uddhav Sena's setback in Maharashtra polls

This reunion comes at a time when Uddhav's Shiv Sena (UBT) has faced considerable setbacks. The Sena (UBT) suffered a major blow in the Maharashtra civic elections. The Mahayuti alliance - comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP - swept the municipal elections, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Uddhav's party, secured only 44 seats across 288 municipal councils.

The BJP bagged 117 posts of municipal presidents, Shiv Sena 53, and the NCP 37 posts. From the MVA, the Congress won 28, the NCP (SP) 7, and Shiv Sena (UBT) just 9.

This is the second election, after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where Uddhav's party faced a setback. In the assembly polls last November, Sena (UBT) could win just 20, down from 56 in 2019.