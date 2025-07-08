Thane boils over language row: Raj Thackeray’s MNS party workers detained after rally to counter a protest by traders

Several workers of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were detained on Tuesday during a rally in Mira Bhayander to counter a protest by traders over the assault of a food stall owner for not speaking Marathi. The rally brought Thane district to a standstill with heavy police deployment and road blockages affecting traffic.

The MNS workers planned to march to Mumbai despite not having police permission for the rally route. However, the early morning detention of MNS's Thane and Palghar head Avinash Jadhav and other leaders disrupted the party's plans. MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said the leaders were detained as early as 3.30 am, describing the situation as "Emergency-like." He criticised the police for allowing the Gujarati traders' protest but not permitting the Marathi people's march. Deshpande insisted the march would take place regardless.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the MNS workers did not follow the permitted route. He clarified that permission was not refused for the protest but that the police had asked the MNS to take an alternate route, which they did not agree to.

"It would be wrong to say that we did not permit the protest at Mira Road. I have spoken to the commissioner, who told me that the Police did not refuse permission for the protest. They had asked for permission for a meeting. We were giving them that permission, but they wanted to hold a protest march on a route where it was not possible to do so. We asked them to take an alternate route, but they did not agree to it. It would be wrong to say that they were not given permission,” he said.

Earlier this month, a food stall owner in Bhayander was slapped by some MNS workers for not speaking Marathi. A video of the assault went viral, causing outrage among traders. Seven MNS members were detained and interrogated but later released. A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting, threatening, and assault.

Following the incident, traders in Bhayander held a large protest demanding action against the MNS workers involved. The assault came amid MNS efforts to promote the use of Marathi in commercial establishments and banks in the state.

Last week, MNS workers vandalised the office of entrepreneur Sushil Kedia in Mumbai after he posted on X that he does not speak fluent Marathi despite living in Mumbai for 30 years and challenged Raj Thackeray on the issue.

