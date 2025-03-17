FIR against Orry, six others for consuming alcohol in Vaishno Devi; police says accused will be ‘dealt with iron hands'

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed an FIR against Bollywood influencer Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, and seven others for allegedly consuming alcohol at the base camp of the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.

According to the police statement accessed by India Today, SSP Reasi issued a stern warning. “SSP Reasi, while giving a tough message to the defaulters, added that there is no place for those who don't follow the law of the land and try to disrupt the peace by resorting to any means, especially by way of drugs/alcohol, and will be dealt with iron hands (sic),” read the statement.

The statement detailed the FIR and highlighted the swift action taken by the authorities following a complaint registered on March 15 at the Katra Police Station. The complaint concerned certain guests at a hotel in Katra, who were found consuming alcohol, leading to the lodging of the FIR.

The police disclosed that Orry and seven others, including six Indians and a Russian national – Orhan Awatramani (ORRY), Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina – were allegedly found drinking alcohol at their hotel on Saturday. The statement noted that despite being informed that alcohol and non-vegetarian food are prohibited at the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage site, the group consumed alcohol within the hotel premises.

The police stressed their intent to establish a zero-tolerance policy for such actions at religious locations like Katra, where the holy Vaishno Devi Yatra commences. SSP Reasi, Paramvir Singh, ordered strict measures to apprehend the offenders, aiming to set an example that such acts would not be tolerated.

A special team, led by SP Katra, DYSP Katra, and SHO Katra, was formed to apprehend those named in the FIR. The police highlighted the importance of respecting the sentiments of people connected to the faith.