27 kg gold, 3,424 kg silver: Massive jump in pilgrim donations for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in 5 yrs

The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a significant rise in pilgrim donations, with gold and silver offerings reaching 27.7 kg and 3,424 kg, respectively, in the ongoing financial year 2024-25 (till January), according to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB).

An RTI response filed by Jammu-based activist Raman Sharma revealed that the gold offerings have increased from 9.075 kg in FY 2020-21 to 27.717 kg in FY 2024-25 (up to January), while silver donations have surged from 753.630 kg to 3,424.538 kg over the same period.

The shrine board noted that the metals are received in impure form and their exact value is determined after refining and fabrication into coins of .995 and .999 purity, which are later sold at the shrine’s souvenir shops.

The financial contributions by devotees have also seen a steady rise, with donations reaching ₹171.90 crore in FY 2024-25 (till January), compared to ₹63.85 crore in 2020-21. The highest collection was recorded in FY 2023-24, at ₹231.50 crore.

Since the SMVDSB took over shrine management in 1986, annual footfall has consistently grown, touching an all-time high of 1.04 crore in 2012. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a sharp decline in 2020, when only 17.20 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine, marking the lowest numbers in over three decades.

In recent years, the shrine has seen a strong recovery, with pilgrim arrivals at 55.88 lakh in 2021, 91.25 lakh in 2022, 95.22 lakh in 2023, and 94.84 lakh in 2024.

