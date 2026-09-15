Flying SpiceJet to Dubai? 24-hour delay leaves passengers stranded, protesting at Delhi airport

Delhi airport chaos after Dubai-bound SpiceJet flights delayed

Flight SG 5111 was scheduled to depart on Monday at 7:45 am, but was first rescheduled to 9 am on Tuesday. Flight SG 5105, which was scheduled to depart at 6:45 pm on Monday, was rescheduled to 12:30 pm on Tuesday. However, both flights had still not departed at the time of reporting.

Sources said passengers of both flights remained stranded at the airport and staged sit-in protests on Monday and again on Tuesday. Around 200 SpiceJet passengers protested at various places at Terminal 3 since late Monday evening, according to a source. Airport officials have also taken up the matter with SpiceJet executives, the source said.

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Passengers stage sit-in, seek food, accommodation and answers

Sources said no SpiceJet staff were present to address passengers' concerns for a considerable period. Later, airport staff stepped in, provided food and water, and arranged an area for passengers to rest.

Videos from the airport showed angry passengers staging a sit-in, demanding accommodation and questioning the absence of SpiceJet staff. “SpiceJet staff are not facing us,” one passenger said.

@flyspicejet @MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @RamMNK



Our Delhi–Dubai SpiceJet was scheduled at 10:20 PM, but kept getting delayed. After reaching the airport, there was no proper ground staff to assist us. Finally, we were told the flight may operate tomorrow at 12:30 PM — not confirmed. pic.twitter.com/08rhNwFBPT — Nikita (@Nikitabhard161) September 14, 2026

In another video, a passenger recording the situation confronted an airport official after being told that recording was not allowed. The official lost his cool during the exchange, further irritating passengers who were already frustrated by the prolonged delay.

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“You take the exit or refund. Nobody will go by flight. Please don't record video here. It is not allowed. You don't have the right,” the official was heard saying in the video.

The passenger questioned the official's behaviour, saying, “I was listening to you but you are yelling at me. This is totally unprofessional. No SpiceJet staff is available to answer our queries. We have spent lots of money on our flights.”

Two Dubai-Bound SpiceJet Flights Stuck Over a Day; Angry Flyers Protest at IGI



New Delhi - Angry SpiceJet passengers staged a sit-in at Delhi airport after two Dubai-bound flights were delayed by more than 24 hours. One flight was due to leave yesterday morning and had still not… pic.twitter.com/vqe2moYuJr — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 15, 2026

What SpiceJet said on the delay

In a statement, SpiceJet said both flights were delayed due to operational reasons following the grounding of an aircraft. The airline apologised for the disruption, saying it “deeply regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers”.

“SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, operating from Delhi to Dubai, have been delayed due to operational reasons following the grounding of an aircraft. Alternate flights are being arranged to accommodate the affected passengers, and the airline is making every effort to minimise the inconvenience caused,” an airline spokesperson said.

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In recent times, SpiceJet has been facing multiple headwinds. Last week, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu told PTI that the civil aviation ministry and regulator DGCA were closely watching the financials and operations of SpiceJet. For now, the two delayed Delhi-Dubai flights remain grounded, passengers continue to wait for clarity, and the story will be further updated as and when the flights take off.

(With inputs from PTI)