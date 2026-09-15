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Engineering hiring skips freshers as jobs shift beyond IT

Engineering hiring skips freshers as jobs shift beyond IT

With 67% of engineering jobs now outside IT, Software & Services and GCCs, India’s engineering opportunity is widening but freshers face a tougher entry-level market, according to Foundit

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Mamta Sharma
Mamta Sharma
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 1:44 PM IST
Engineering hiring skips freshers as jobs shift beyond IT India’s engineering talent market is facing an experience mismatch

India’s engineering talent market is facing an experience mismatch: nearly 45% of active engineering candidates are at the entry level, but just 28% of engineering jobs are aimed at professionals with 0–3 years of experience. Engineers with 4–10 years of experience, meanwhile, account for 54% of available opportunities, according to foundit’s Engineers’ Day 2026 analysis.

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For fresh engineering graduates, the numbers point to a crowded market. There are 9.5 candidates for every engineering job at the 0–3-year experience level. Beyond three years, the ratio falls to roughly four to five candidates per job.

The August 2026 snapshot puts the overall engineering talent pool at 39.59 lakh active candidates, against 6.68 lakh engineering-background jobs, or 5.9 candidates for every opportunity. The aggregate number, however, masks sharp differences by experience, specialisation and industry.

READ THIS: 'Today is your last working day': Oracle begins new round of layoffs; here's what the shocking 6 am email says

Experience is becoming the hiring filter

The imbalance is most visible at the beginning of the career ladder, where a large pool of young engineers is competing for a relatively smaller share of opportunities. As experience rises, the talent pool becomes tighter, suggesting that employers are placing a greater premium on professionals who can contribute with less training and a shorter ramp-up period.

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For young engineers, this makes the transition from campus to the workplace increasingly important not just in terms of securing a first job, but in building the skills and experience that can improve their employability as hiring demand shifts towards more experienced talent.

Two-thirds of engineering jobs are outside IT

IT, Software & Services and GCCs account for 33% of engineering opportunities, leaving 67% across other industries. Manufacturing and industrial roles account for 15% of jobs, followed by construction, engineering and real estate at 13%.

Electronics and semiconductors, automotive and EV, and energy, power and renewables together account for another 26% of opportunities.

The shift is broadening the career map for engineers, with manufacturing, infrastructure, automotive, electronics and energy accounting for a significant share of demand.

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“Engineering careers today are no longer defined by a single sector or traditional career path. As demand expands across technology, manufacturing, infrastructure, automotive, electronics and energy, engineers have a wider canvas to build their careers,” said Tarun Sharma, CPTO, foundit. The challenge, he added, is for engineers to keep evolving with where industries are headed and apply their engineering foundation across emerging areas of demand.

Not all engineers face the same competition

The supply-demand equation also varies sharply by specialisation. Automobile/Automotive Engineering has just about 1.2 candidates per job, while Production/Industrial Engineering has 1.4 and Chemical Engineering 2.9.

At the other end, Electronics & Instrumentation has 11.5 candidates per opportunity, while Electronics & Communication/Telecom has 10.9.

Computer Science/IT, despite being one of the largest engineering talent pools, is closer to the overall market average at 5.8 candidates per job.

The spread, from about one candidate per opening in automotive engineering to more than 11 in electronics and instrumentation, shows how uneven the engineering jobs market has become. For employers, the challenge is finding talent in some specialisations; for candidates, it is aligning their skills with where demand is building.

ALSO READ: Gen Z drives 79% of new formal job accounts in India in FY26: Quess report

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Bengaluru leads, but demand is spreading

Bengaluru remains the country's largest engineering hiring hub, accounting for 19% of opportunities, or 1.27 lakh jobs. Delhi-NCR follows with 13%, Hyderabad 12%, Pune 10%, Chennai 9% and Mumbai 8%.

Other Tier-I and Tier-II cities collectively account for 29% of engineering opportunities, or 1.94 lakh jobs, with demand spanning manufacturing, IT, infrastructure and industrial engineering.

The nature of hiring differs across these centres. Bengaluru's demand spans CSE/IT, AI, electronics and communication, semiconductors and R&D, while Pune and Chennai have stronger automotive and manufacturing requirements. Mumbai's opportunities extend across infrastructure, energy, engineering and IT.

For engineers entering the workforce, therefore, the question is no longer simply whether there are enough engineering jobs. It is whether their experience, specialisation and skills match where companies are hiring.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mamta Sharma
Mamta Sharma

Mamta Sharma is a freelance journalist and Consulting Editor at Business Today, with over 18 years of experience covering the evolving world of work. Her reporting focuses on HR trends, talent management, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB), workplace culture, and leadership—areas she has tracked closely as organisations adapt to rapid technological and social change.

Mamta brings deep newsroom experience, having previously worked with The Economic Times and People Matters, where she reported extensively on people practices, leadership strategies, and organisational transformation. Her journalism is known for combining strong reporting with a people-first lens, making complex workplace shifts accessible and relevant. Beyond HR and talent, Mamta also writes on leadership, entrepreneurship, start-up innovation, technology, and employee wellbeing, reflecting the interconnected realities of modern organisations.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 1:44 PM IST
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