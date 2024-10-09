FM Sitharaman: 'Haryana result has dispelled the myth of a weak BJP at Centre'

The BJP's historic win in Haryana makes up for what is perceived as a weaker government at the Centre, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday. She said Haryana's results dispelled the myth that the BJP had weakened. "The results that were declared yesterday for election in Haryana make up for what is perceived as a weaker (BJP)," she said while responding to a question from Financial Times.

The finance minister was asked whether the BJP's reduced strength would impact its ability to push for green energy legislation in Parliament. She said that the Haryana results had dispelled the myth that the government was weak. "I don't see the opposition behaving in less than what a constructive opposition should behave like."

Sitharaman also said that till now, there had been only one session of Parliament after the NDA returned for the third time. "During the budget session, there was no severe opposition by anybody because issues were well-established and well-argued. So it (Budget) passed through."

The BJP, which secured a majority on its own in the first two terms, failed to get past the 272 magic figure and therefore relies on its alliance partners for passage of bills in the Parliament.

On Tuesday, the saffron party surprised many by pulling off a spectacular victory in a state where almost all pollsters had predicted a landslide victory for the Congress. This was the first direct contest between Congress and BJP after the Lok Sabha elections, in which the INDIA bloc did better than its expectation.

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP retained power and halted the comeback attempt of Congress, which was confident following the success in the Lok Sabha elections. In Haryana, the BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, one more than its 2014 tally. The Congress won 37 seats and the INLD two.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the Congress, accusing the party of "misleading the public" and "spreading lies among the Dalit community". He said that people in Haryana showed that "they will not fall prey to the hatred conspiracies of the Congress and its urban Naxal allies."

"After completing two terms, getting elected for the third term in Haryana is historic. The entire ecosystem of Congress was misleading the public...They tried to spread lies among the Dalits. The Dalits realised that Congress would snatch away reservations from them and distribute them to their vote bank," PM Modi said.

