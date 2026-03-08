'Follow the guidelines issued by local authorities': India issues advisory for nationals stranded in West Asia and Gulf region

With the situation continuing to evolve in parts of the region, the Government of India on Saturday issued an advisory and said it is closely monitoring developments in West Asia and the Gulf region, particularly with regard to the safety and welfare of Indian nationals who were stranded during transit or short-term visits.

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In the advisory, the government urged all Indian nationals in the region to strictly follow the guidelines issued by local authorities as well as updates and advisories released by Indian Embassies and Consulates in their respective countries.

Update on Situation in West Asia and the Gulf Region



🔗 https://t.co/CBIcwJ1bSg pic.twitter.com/cEbGOijnrR — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 7, 2026

Diplomatic missions have issued detailed advisories and activated 24x7 helplines to assist citizens amid ongoing developments.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also set up a dedicated Special Control Room to respond to queries from affected individuals and their families. Complete details of all helplines are available on the Ministry’s official website.

Following the partial reopening of airspace across the region in recent days, Indian and foreign airlines have resumed commercial operations, including non-scheduled flights, to facilitate the return of passengers. Official data shows that more than 52,000 Indians travelled safely from the Gulf region to India between March 1 and March 7, 2026, including 32,107 passengers who returned on Indian carriers. More flights are scheduled in the coming days to support ongoing repatriation efforts.

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In countries where commercial flight services remain unavailable, Indian nationals have been advised to contact the concerned Embassy or Consulate for information on the nearest available travel options.

Reiterating that the safety and welfare of Indian nationals abroad remain its highest priority, the government said it continues to engage with authorities across the region to provide assistance to those in need.