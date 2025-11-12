'Foolish, self-defeating': Hasina blasts Yunus for damaging India-Bangladesh ties

Ousted former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday condemned Muhammad Yunus for damaging the ties between New Delhi and Dhaka with his provocative statements and gestures against India. She further asserted that India has "always been Bangladesh's most important international relationship", accusing the Yunus government of jeopardising ties with New Delhi through missteps.

“Yunus’ hostility to India is foolish and self-defeating in the extreme and reveals him for the weak monarch he is, unelected, chaotic, and dependent upon the support of extremists,” she said in an exclusive interview with PTI.

She further compared her foreign policy vis-à-vis India with that of the Yunus-led interim government and said the "broad and deep relationship" should be able to withstand the "foolhardiness of the Yunus interlude". “I hope he doesn’t make too many more diplomatic missteps before exiting the stage."

During her interview, she even thanked the Indian government for providing her refuge, saying she was "immensely grateful to India's government and its people for their kind hospitality".

Dismissing Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, she alleged that it is trying to "neutralise" her as well as the Awami League as political forces.

"The fact that they would use the death penalty to suppress their opponents reveals how little respect they have for democracy or due process." She further said that Yunus enjoyed “at least the passive support of some western liberals” who wrongly thought he was one of them.

“Now that they have seen him place radicals into his cabinet, discriminate against minorities, and dismantle the constitution, hopefully they are withdrawing their support,” she said.

Ever since Yunus came to power in the country after massive protests forced Hasina to escape last year, the India-Bangladesh ties have been strained due to the Nobel Laureate's provocative statements.

Recently, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cautioned Yunus and said he should "watch his words" on the back of growing anti-India rhetoric from Bangladesh. “We do not seek tense relations with Bangladesh, but Yunus should be cautious with his statements,” he said in an interview with Network18.

Meanwhile, military activity has intensified on both sides of the border. The Indian Army has started constructing three new bases in West Bengal and Assam, close to the strategically vital Siliguri Corridor, also known as the “Chicken’s Neck.” This development comes soon after Bangladesh announced plans to modernize its Lalmonirhat airbase in the same region and expand its northern infrastructure.

Indian security agencies have expressed concern over the renewed defense cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh, which includes fresh agreements on training, intelligence sharing, and military equipment supply. Reports suggest that associates of Pakistani terror mastermind Hafiz Saeed recently visited Bangladeshi districts bordering India’s narrow corridor, raising apprehensions of a potential coordinated regional threat.