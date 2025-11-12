'Remove ban on Awami League and...': Ahead of Nov 13 shutdown, Sheikh Hasina lays conditions for her home return

Ousted former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stated in a recent interview that she will return to the country only if two conditions are met. Her statement comes ahead of the Awami League's lockdown scheduled to take place on November 13.

“The most important condition for my return to Bangladesh is the same condition that the Bangladeshi people require: a return to participatory democracy. The interim administration must rescind its ban on the Awami League and allow elections that are free, fair, and inclusive," she told PTI in an exclusive interview.

About Awami League's November 13 shutdown

The Awami League has announced a shutdown in Dhaka on November 13 , when a crimes tribunal is expected to deliver its verdict against Sheikh Hasina.

Sheikh Hasina, who is on trial along with several former ministers for murder and other charges related to last year's protests, has dismissed the allegations. She also vowed to return home to "ensure justice for victims of post-ouster atrocities".

The Awami League is hopeful that massive protests will force the tribunal to delay Hasina's verdict and push Yunus to step down. The party's morale is on a high as the Bangladesh Army has decided to withdraw 50 per cent of troops deployed on law and order duty.

Senior commanders agreed not to participate in any crackdown against political parties. The army is already upset by the tribunal's move to prosecute 25 senior officers for extra-judicial killings and disappearances during Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule.

Indian, Bangladeshi armies on high alert

Meanwhile, both sides of the border are on high alert as the Indian Army has begun work on 3 new bases in West Bengal and Assam near the "Chicken's Neck" or Siliguri corridor. The development came after Bangladesh decided to upgrade the Lalmonirhar airbase nearby and develop additional northern infrastructure.

Indian agencies are also piqued by the renewed military cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh, such as new agreements on training, intelligence-sharing and hardware supply. Hafiz Saeed's close associates have also reportedly visited the Bangladeshi districts adjoining the Siliguri corridor.

Awami League banned in Bangladesh

Hasina left Bangladesh on August 5 last year after weeks of anti-government protests. The agitation forced her to resign and eventually move to India, following which the Yunus-led interim administration took over the country.

In May this year, the interim government banned all activities of the Hasina-led Awami League party under the Anti-Terrorism Act until the trial of the party and its leaders is completed.