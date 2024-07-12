Former Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, two IPS officials booked in ‘attempt to murder’ case

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been booked by the Andhra Pradesh Police along with two senior IPS officials and two retired officials in an ‘attempt to murder’ case and custodial torture. The IPS officials include then CID chief PV Sunil Kumar and then Intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu.

The case is based on an FIR filed by TDP MLA and former YSRCP leader Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju. According to the FIR, Raju was arrested in 2021 by the officers at Hyderabad, was not produced before the local magistrate in the city, no transit arrest warrant was obtained but he was moved to CID office in Guntur.

He said in his complaint that the DIG of CID and the IPS officer, along with other police subordinates, came into the CID office and beat him up with a rubber belt and a lathi. He was not allowed to take medicines for his heart ailment, even though they knew that he had undergone a bypass surgery. He accused one person of sitting on his chest and applying pressure in an attempt to kill.

Raju said his phone was taken away from him and he was beaten up till he disclosed the password of the gadget. He was eventually moved to a government general hospital, where he received poor treatment by Guntur Government General Hospital superintendent G Prabhavati, who treated him. The doctor issued a false medical certificate upon the insistence of the officers, he claimed.

He also claimed that PV Sunil Kumar threatened to kill him if he were to criticise YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Police have booked G Prabhavati as well as retired police officer R Vijay Paul, both of who have superannuated. Police booked the five accused persons under IPC Sections 120 B, 166, 167, 197, 307, 326, 465 and 506 read with 34. Police invoked the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as the case is three years old.

"A false case was registered against me by the CBCID of the Andhra Pradesh government. On May 14, 2021, I was arrested without due process, I was bullied, unlawfully physically pulled inside the police vehicle, and forcibly taken to Guntur the same night," Raju alleged in the complaint.