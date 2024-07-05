'Will shoot films only when I find time for it': Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan to fans

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and Power Star Pawan Kalyan told his fans at a Pithapuram public meeting that they will have to wait for his films. He explained that his first responsibility is towards the people of the state and the country. He added that he will first invest his time and energy into making his assembly constituency better and then focus on shooting movies.

"I made a promise. First, I want to concentrate on making this constituency better. No one should fault me for at least not filling potholes or building new roads. What will I do if someone questions why I'm busy shooting for 'OG' instead?" he told his fans. The moment Kalyan entered the place, many of his fans started calling him 'OG'.

'OG' is the title of the Power Star's highly anticipated film. He then questioned the fans, " 'OG'? Do you think I'll have the time to make films?" He, however, assured his fans and said that he has sought time from directors and that he will continue his acting commitments only when he has time.

"With that fear in my heart, I even told my filmmakers -- you must forgive me, but I need to concentrate on serving people first. I will shoot films only when I find the time for it," he explained. Kalyan also assured his fans that 'OG' would be a movie worth watching.

Besides this, he also said that people made him the Deputy CM when his opponents said that he could not even reach the gates of the Assembly. He also said that the Jana Sena Party's historic win in Andhra Pradesh has given strength to the ruling NDA alliance at the national level.

His party won all the 21 assembly seats it contested, cementing his position as the Deputy CM. The JSP chief said that he has become a proud resident of Pithapuram as he has bought three acres of land and will also set up his camp office soon.