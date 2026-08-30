It goes on to highlight his achievements, saying he took 315 wickets in ODIs and 236 wickets in Tests, played four World Cups for India and picked up 44 wickets across those tournaments.

The post also says that the man who helped India reach the 2003 Cricket World Cup final was now standing quietly in a metro coach, with no one recognising him or even thinking of offering him a seat.

The post has struck a chord with cricket fans, many of whom said the picture is a reminder of Srinath's humble nature rather than a story about a forgotten sporting icon.

एक कौने में खड़ा ये आदमी पता हैं कौन हैं ?



ये हैं Javagal Srinath

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर



ODI में 315 विकेट

Test में 236 विकेट



भारत के लिए 4 विश्व कप खेले, सबसे ज्यादा 44 विकेट लेने का रिकॉर्ड इनके नाम हैं



अब इन्हीं Javagal Srinath को बंगलुरू की Namma Metro में चुपचाप एक कौने… pic.twitter.com/0XgQu0jETG — Soniya Deshwal (@ImSoniya24) August 29, 2026

The viral photograph shows Srinath in blue jeans and a sky-blue shirt, standing inside a Bengaluru Metro coach with a trolley bag. While the exact date when the picture was taken could not be independently verified, it has received widespread praise online.

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Many people shared stories of seeing Srinath around Bengaluru, saying he often travels without security or special attention. Others said his simple lifestyle is similar to that of other Karnataka cricket greats, including Rahul Dravid and Venkatesh Prasad.

This is not the first time Srinath has gone viral for his simplicity. In 2022, a picture of him waiting for a train at Mysuru railway station with a backpack also caught the attention of social media users.

One of India's greatest fast bowlers

Born on August 31, 1969, in Karnataka's Hassan district, Srinath studied engineering before making a career in cricket. He impressed in domestic cricket for Karnataka and made his international debut during India's tour of Australia in 1991.

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After Kapil Dev's retirement, Srinath became the leader of India's pace attack. He was known for his speed, bounce and ability to trouble batters on all kinds of pitches.

Because of his pace, he earned the nickname "Mysore Express" and was regarded as one of the fastest bowlers India had produced.

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His achievements

Srinath played 67 Test matches and 229 ODIs for India, finishing with 236 Test wickets and 315 ODI wickets.

He remains the only Indian fast bowler to take more than 300 wickets in One-Day Internationals. He was also the second Indian pacer after Kapil Dev to cross the 200-wicket mark in Test cricket.

He represented India in the 1992, 1996, 1999 and 2003 Cricket World Cups, taking 44 wickets across the four tournaments. He played an important role in India's run to the 2003 World Cup final in South Africa before retiring from international cricket after the tournament.

What is Srinath doing now?

After retiring, Srinath remained closely associated with cricket.

He worked as a television commentator and was also involved with the MRF Pace Foundation before becoming an ICC match referee in 2006.

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In 2010, he joined the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Since then, he has officiated in hundreds of international matches and continues to serve the game in one of cricket's most respected officiating roles.