Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under POSCO for sexually assaulting minor

Yediyurappa sexual assault case: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.



He has been charged under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and 354(A) of the IPC.

The case was filed by Sadashivanagar police in Bengaluru based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl.



According to the FIR lodged against Yediyurappa, the incident happened on February 2 when the mother and daughter visited Yediyurappa to seek assistance in a cheating case.

Yediyurappa served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka multiple times - between 2008 and 2011, for a shortwhile in May 2018, and again from July 2019 to 2021.

His resignation in 2021 had come after weeks of speculation and uncertainty. While announcing his decision, Yediyurappa was caught breaking down on the stage and saying the people of the state had lost faith in the government.



BS Yediyurappa was succeeded by the BJP's Basavaraj Somappa Bommai, who became the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka. Bommai served in the position from July 2021 to May 2023. The BJP has announced Bommai as its candidate from Haveri constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections