Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique joins NCP after Congress exit

After nearly five decades with the Congress party, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique resigned from his long-standing position. His resignation came after 48 years of dedicated service to the party, during which he held various roles, including that of a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Vandre West Vidhan Sabha Constituency and a minister when the Congress-NCP coalition was in power.

Siddique's departure from the Congress is not just a personal move but also a strategic one, as it comes at a time when the Election Commission of India recognized the Ajit Pawar faction as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This recognition ended months of speculation over the factional fight within the NCP, setting the stage for Siddique's next political chapter.

Baba Siddique officially joined the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar on Saturday. His induction into the NCP is seen as a significant boost for the party, especially given his stature and influence in Mumbai's political landscape.

Siddique's decision to join the NCP was preceded by a meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, as well as discussions with former Union Minister Praful Patel, a close aide of Pawar.

Upon announcing his resignation from the Congress, Siddique expressed his mixed emotions, stating, "Some decisions are painful, but they have to be taken." He also launched a sharp attack on his former party, likening his treatment there to how curry leaves are used to enhance the taste of food but are ultimately discarded.

Siddique's political journey has been marked by his role as a key minority face for the Congress in Mumbai and his three consecutive terms as an MLA in 1999, 2004, and 2009. He has also served as a Minister of State for Food & Civil Supplies, Labour, and FDA (2004–08) and as a Municipal Corporator for two consecutive terms (1992–1997).

At the time of his resignation, he was serving as the Chairperson and Senior Vice President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee and Parliamentary Board of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

The move by Siddique to join the NCP is the second major exit for the Congress in Mumbai, following Milind Deora's switch to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. As for Siddique's son, Zeeshan Siddique, who is currently a Congress MLA from Bandra (East) in Mumbai, his political future remains a subject of speculation.

Baba Siddique is also known for his grand Iftar parties, which are attended by top Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, showcasing his connections beyond the political realm.

Also Read: EV firm VinFast to make India debut, will set up facility in Tamil Nadu: Report