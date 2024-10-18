‘Free dialysis services at all hospitals’: Nayab Singh Saini’s first major announcement as Haryana chief minister

In his first major decision after assuming office, Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini announced on October 18 that dialysis services will be provided for free for chronic kidney patients in all the state's government hospitals.

Saini also announced that in future, free dialysis facilities will be provided in all medical colleges as well, according to a statement by the Department of Public Relations (DPR) Haryana.

Saini on October 17 took oath as the CM for the second time. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saini and his cabinet of ministers.

Saini, an OBC leader from Kurukshetra’s Ladwa constituency, was appointed as CM earlier this year, replacing Manohar Lal Khattar. The decision, made just months before the Assembly elections, was seen as a bold move by the BJP, but it ultimately paid off, with Saini leading the party to its third consecutive victory in the polls.

Saini’s appointment in March came at a challenging time for the party, which was dealing with anti-incumbency following Khattar’s nine-and-a-half-year tenure. In addition, the party faced criticism from the Opposition over various issues, including farmers’ concerns, unemployment, the Agnipath scheme, inflation, and law and order.

In the recently conducted assembly elections, the BJP secured absolute majority in Haryana with 48 seats in its kitty. With this, the saffron party is forming the government in the state for the third time.

Saini won from the Ladwa assembly seat in the Kurukshetra district with a margin of more than 16,000 votes.