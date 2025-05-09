Fresh Pakistani drones intercepted at multiple locations including Jammu, Pathankot, Pokhran

Fresh Pakistani drones have been intercepted at multiple locations including Jammu, Samba, Pathankot, Firozpur, Pokhran, and Hoshiarpur. Red streaks were seen and explosions could be heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid the blackout in Samba. Explosions were also heard in Poonch due to shelling from the Pakistani side.

Four blasts were heard in Amritsar, while shelling and drone activity were reported in Samba (Jammu and Kashmir). In North Kashmir's Kupwara district, heavy artillery fire is ongoing along the Line of Control (LoC), while shelling has been reported in Uri, Baramulla district. The Nowgam-Handwara sector is also witnessing heavy shelling.

In Pokhran, a drone was intercepted near a military zone, and drone sightings were also confirmed in Amritsar, Punjab. In Rajouri, drone activity has been observed, with countermeasures already underway, some of which have been captured on camera.

Former J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid said the bombing has started again tonight in Jammu. "Another night in our fight against terrorism. But we stand strong — Mata Vaishno Devi is with us, and so are our brave Indian Armed Forces. Prayers for everyone's safety. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

Heavy artillery firing is going on along LoC in north Kashmir Kupwara district. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that blackout has been enforced in Jammu now. "Sirens can be heard across the city."

Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city. pic.twitter.com/TE0X2LYzQ8 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 9, 2025

A complete blackout has been enforced in Udhampur of Jammu Division, and sirens can be heard.

The latest drone attack comes after Pakistan’s earlier violations of Indian airspace during the intervening night of May 8–9. On Thursday, Pakistan's military launched a series of drone intrusions aimed at Indian military infrastructure across 36 locations, from Leh to Sir Creek, with an estimated 300 to 400 drones involved.

These were intercepted by Indian air defence systems using both kinetic and non-kinetic means. "The possible purpose of these large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence," said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Further investigation into the downed drones revealed that they were likely Turkish Asisguard Songar drones, based on forensic analysis of the wreckage.