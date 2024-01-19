From Alia Bhatt to Ram Charan: Celebrity list for Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

On Monday, January 22, the Ram Lalla idol will be installed at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Before the consecration ceremony, a series of elaborate rituals and performances have been planned by the temple committee.

The events will see the biggest of names from cinema and sports to industrialists and politicians as special guests. Given the festivities began on January 16, a few actors have already graced Ayodhya as they took to the stage to perform special acts.

Here's a list of all the celebrities from films and television who would be present for the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple.

Yesteryear's popular stars Arun Govil and Dipika Chilika, who are still remembered for their performance in Ramananda Sagar's Ramayan, have been meeting devotees in Ayodhya as part of the festivities. They were also joined by Sunil Lahiri, who played Laxman in the popular TV show.

Bollywood's superstar, the 'Dreamgirl' Hema Malini also put up a special performance for her fans in Ayodhya, ahead of the grand 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony at Ram Temple. On Wednesday, she spoke to news agency ANI giving a brief about her performance planned for the main event. "I have come to Ayodhya for the first time. I am going to perform in the Ramayana as Sita. This programme has been organised by Swami Rambhadracharya and I am fortunate to be here during this time."

Apart from them, Rakesh Bedi and Vindu Dara Singh are also performing in the Ram Leela in Ayodhya. Speaking to ANI, Vindu Dara Singh shared, "I have been invited to perform Ram Leela in Ayodhya from 16 to 22 January. I am playing the role of Lord Shiva." Rakesh Bedi, on the other hand, shared how the Ram Temple could bring about changes in the city's infrastructure as more tourists start arriving.

TV actor Vishal Nayak is also part of the performing team at the temple. While he confirmed to the media that his act was quite a dramatic one, he refrained from sharing details.

Celebrities invited for the inauguration:

Several actors, from the Hindi film industry and the South, had shared photos of them receiving a special invitation for the Temple inauguration. Here's a list of celebs who have received official invitations from the temple committee.

Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli

Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor

Ram Charan

Rajinikanth

Tiger Shroff-Jackie Shroff

Randeep Hooda

Kangana Ranaut

Ayushmann Khurrana

Guest list as per reports:

Apart from the mentioned names, several reports suggest that actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn are also part of the guest list for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony. Other names reported to be attending the event include: