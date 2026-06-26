From Delhi to Konkan: Monsoon advances further; IMD issues heavy rain alert

Monsoon 2026 Update: The southwest monsoon is set to strengthen further across the country over the coming week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rain across several regions between June 25 and July 1.

The latest weather forecast indicates that favourable conditions remain in place for the monsoon to advance into additional parts of northwest India over the next few days, signalling a more active phase of the rainy season.

Advertisement

Northwest India brace for heavy rain

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across Northwest India during the week. Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are expected to receive intermittent rainfall, with isolated heavy showers likely on June 25 and 26. Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness a prolonged wet spell, with heavy rainfall forecast from June 26 to June 30.

Punjab is expected to receive increased rainfall activity towards the latter part of the week, with isolated heavy rain likely on June 27 and 28. Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are also likely to experience widespread showers, with heavy rainfall forecast at isolated locations on June 29 and 30.

Advertisement

Uttarakhand is expected to be among the regions most affected by the active monsoon conditions. The hill state is likely to witness widespread rainfall throughout the forecast period, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected from June 27 to July 1.

Similar conditions are expected in Uttar Pradesh, where rainfall activity is forecast to intensify from June 27 onward, with isolated heavy showers likely through July 1.

Central India may see active monsoon phase

Across Central India, monsoon activity is expected to remain vigorous through the end of June. Madhya Pradesh is forecast to receive widespread rainfall during the week, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers likely on June 25 and 26. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue at isolated locations across the state through June 30.

Advertisement

Vidarbha is also likely to experience a significant rainfall spell. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over the region on June 25 and 26, followed by continued heavy showers at isolated places through June 30.

In Chhattisgarh, rainfall activity is expected to remain strong, with isolated heavy rainfall forecast between June 25 and June 29. The widespread rains are expected to improve soil moisture conditions and support agricultural activities across the region.

West coast remains under intense rainfall influence

The west coast is expected to continue receiving some of the heaviest rainfall in the country. Konkan and Goa are likely to witness widespread rainfall throughout the forecast period, with heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast from June 25 to June 30. The IMD has also warned of the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations in the region on June 25.

Madhya Maharashtra is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between June 25 and June 29, while the Gujarat region is likely to witness heavy showers from June 25 to June 28 as the monsoon strengthens further across western India.

Coastal Karnataka is also expected to receive significant rainfall, with isolated heavy showers forecast on June 25 and 26. Persistent monsoon winds along the Arabian Sea coast are likely to sustain wet conditions across the region through the week.

Advertisement

Widespread showers in Eastern & Northeastern states

The IMD has forecast continued rainfall activity across East and Northeast India through July 1. Bihar is expected to witness an increase in rainfall intensity towards the end of the week, with isolated heavy showers likely on June 27 and 28.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive heavy rainfall from June 25 to June 29, while Assam and Meghalaya are expected to experience isolated heavy showers on June 25 and 26. Arunachal Pradesh is forecast to receive heavy rainfall on June 25.

Further south in the Northeast, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall on June 25 and 26 as moisture-laden monsoon winds continue to influence the region.

Southern India to remain under monsoon influence

The southern states are also expected to experience active monsoon conditions during the forecast period. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to receive heavy rainfall on June 25 and 26, while Telangana is expected to witness isolated heavy showers on June 25.

Karnataka is forecast to continue receiving widespread rainfall across both coastal and interior districts, while Kerala and Mahe are likely to remain under the influence of persistent monsoon showers throughout the week.

Advertisement

Thunderstorms & gusty winds warning

Apart from rainfall, the IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds across several parts of the country. Wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are expected at isolated locations across northwest, central and eastern India during thunderstorm activity.

These weather conditions could lead to localized waterlogging, reduced visibility and temporary disruptions to transport and outdoor activities, particularly in areas expected to receive heavy rainfall.

Monsoon to enter these states

The weather department has also indicated that conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea, additional areas of Rajasthan, the remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, and more parts of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi during the next two to three days.

As the monsoon gathers strength and spreads further northward, much of India is expected to remain under an active rainfall regime through July 1, with heavy rain episodes likely across the west coast, central India, the Himalayan foothills and parts of eastern and northeastern India.

The forecast suggests that the coming week could mark one of the most widespread phases of monsoon activity so far this season.