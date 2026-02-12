In a significant relief for highway users, the Government of India has amended the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 to reduce toll charges on National Expressways that are not fully operational. The amended rules will come into effect from February 15, 2026.

At present, toll on National Expressways is charged at a rate 25% higher than that of standard National Highways, given their access-controlled design and faster, seamless travel experience. This premium was applicable even when only a portion of the expressway was open to traffic.

Advertisement

Under the new provision, when a National Expressway is not operational end to end, toll will be charged only at the lower National Highway rate for the completed stretch. The 25% expressway premium will be levied only after the entire corridor becomes fully operational.

The government said the move is aimed at promoting greater use of partially completed expressways, encouraging commuters and logistics operators to shift from parallel National Highways. This is expected to help decongest existing routes, enable faster movement of goods and passengers, and reduce pollution caused by traffic bottlenecks.

The amendment, formally titled the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) (Amendment) Rules, 2026, will remain in force for up to one year from February 15, 2026, or until the concerned expressway becomes fully operational, whichever is earlier.