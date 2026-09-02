From Mahabharata to Santoor: Watch what Modi gifted the leaders of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan during his visit

The gifts were presented to the presidents and prime ministers of the two countries, as well as members of their families.

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Mahabharata for Kyrgyzstan's president

Modi gifted Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov a 10-volume English translation of the Mahabharata by economist Bibek Debroy.

Gift given by PM Modi to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov | Bibek Debroy's Mahabharata: Bibek Debroy’s 10-volume English translation presents the complete, unabridged Mahabharata, encompassing its principal narrative, philosophical reflections, genealogies, dialogues and… pic.twitter.com/fNlCy0yYyY — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026

The translation presents the complete, unabridged Mahabharata, including its principal narrative, philosophical reflections, genealogies, dialogues and subsidiary stories.

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Traditionally attributed to Ved Vyasa, the Mahabharata is one of India's most important literary and cultural works. It explores themes including dharma, duty, justice, morality, loyalty and statecraft through the story of the Pandavas and Kauravas.

Officials said the epic also has a cultural connection with Kyrgyzstan's Epic of Manas. Both works preserve stories, values and collective memory across generations.

Japarov was also given a Tsug-dul blanket from Ladakh. The traditional woollen textile is known for its bright colours and geometric, floral and stylised designs.

Gift given by PM Modi to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov | Ladakhi Tsug-dul Blanket: The Ladakhi Tsug-dul Blanket is a traditional woollen textile from Ladakh, known for its vibrant colours and geometric, floral and stylised motifs. Traditionally woven from locally sourced… pic.twitter.com/D27onIUsdM — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026

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The blanket is traditionally woven from locally sourced wool and reflects the pastoral and nomadic way of life in Ladakh.

Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev received a Dokra artwork, 'a pair of traditional musicians'. The work uses India's ancient lost-wax metal-casting tradition and shows two musicians playing traditional instruments.

Gift given by PM Modi to PM of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev | Dokra Artwork Artefact: Pair of Traditional Musicians showcases India’s ancient metal-casting heritage and vibrant folk-art traditions, depicting two musicians playing traditional instruments. Created using the… pic.twitter.com/BSHsS7rYTq — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026

Officials said the artwork also reflected Kyrgyzstan's strong traditions of folk music and performing arts.

Kangra tea and Santoor for Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a sandalwood Shata Tantri Veena, popularly known as the Santoor.

Gift given by PM Modi to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev | Sandalwood Shata Tantri Veena: The Sandalwood Shata Tantri Veena, popularly known as the Santoor, combines India’s rich musical heritage with the intricate artistry of sandalwood carving. A trapezoidal,… pic.twitter.com/J2DL8r07Zg — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026

The many-stringed instrument is associated with the musical traditions of Jammu and Kashmir. It also bears a resemblance to Uzbekistan's traditional Chang.

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Modi also gifted Mirziyoyev two boxes of premium Kangra tea in a wooden carved case. They contained Kangra First Flush Black Tea and Kangra Green Tea from Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Valley.

The black tea was described as light, fragrant and subtly sweet. The green tea was described as fresh and mellow with gentle vegetal and floral notes.

Mirziyoyev also received an original handwritten scoresheet of chess Grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov from the 2025 FIDE World Cup final in Goa.

The scoresheet was described as a unique memento of Sindarov's historic triumph. Sindarov became a Grandmaster at 12 and was part of Uzbekistan's 2022 Chess Olympiad-winning team.

He defeated China's Wei Yi in the final to become the youngest FIDE World Cup champion and qualify for the 2026 Candidates Tournament.

Gifts for the Uzbek president's family

Mirziyoyev's wife received a marble inlay casket with a Banarasi silk stole. The gift brought together two traditional Indian crafts from Agra and Varanasi.

Gift given by PM to Spouse of President of Uzbekistan Ziroat Mirziyoyeva | Marble Inlay Casket with Banarasi Silk Stole: The Marble Inlay Casket with Banarasi Silk Stole brings together two distinguished Indian craft traditions—Agra’s fine marble inlay and Varanasi’s renowned… pic.twitter.com/xJi3S7k4uB Advertisement September 1, 2026

The white marble casket featured intricate floral patterns made with coloured stones. The stole had a rich blue ground with a paisley zari design.

Mirziyoyev's daughter was given a fine silver brooch featuring a floral bouquet in an ornamental basket. It had intricate openwork and latticework, along with detailed leaves and blossoms, green cabochons and clear stones.

PHOTO | Gift given by PM Modi to Daughter of President of Uzbekistan: Fine Silver Brooch



The Fine Silver Brooch showcases the precision and artistry of Indian jewellery craftsmanship, featuring a floral bouquet in an ornamental basket with intricate openwork, latticework and… pic.twitter.com/lXLKv2tF23 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2026

Uzbekistan Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov received a marble inlay decorative plate with floral and foliate motifs in blue, green and red set into polished white marble.

The gifts covered a wide range of Indian traditions, from literature and music to textiles, tea, jewellery and handicrafts. Officials said they were chosen to showcase India's cultural heritage while also reflecting cultural links between India, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.