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Brigade Enterprises shares: Analyst on when to exit the real estate counter

Brigade Enterprises shares: Analyst on when to exit the real estate counter

BRIGADE640.00(0.79%)

Brigade Enterprises stock: For investors with a three-month horizon, Bhagwat's advice is clear: Book partial profits now, maintain a tight stop loss, and use any rebound as an exit opportunity. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 4:23 PM IST
Brigade Enterprises shares: Analyst on when to exit the real estate counter Bhagwat said Brigade Enterprises has seen some recovery in the stock in the last couple of months, but warned that slowly the momentum is again fading off at the levels of 660. 

South-India based real estate player Brigade Enterprises Ltd may have staged a recovery in recent months, but the near-term technical setup is turning cautious, says market expert Akshay Bhagwat. In the short term, Bhagwat advised investors to trim exposure and protect gains. For investors with a three-month horizon, the advice is clear: Book partial profits now, maintain a tight stop loss, and use any rebound as an exit opportunity.

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Momentum fades after recovery

Responding to a viewer query on Business Today Television’s Daily Calls show, Bhagwat said Brigade Enterprises has seen some recovery in the stock in the last couple of months, but warned that slowly the momentum is again fading off at the levels of 660. The real estate stock has surged 32% in three months

That assessment is significant in a market where stock-specific action has remained strong even as the broader indices have come under pressure.

His reading suggests that while the stock is not in immediate breakdown territory, the upside may be capped in the near term unless it decisively regains strength above current resistance zones.

Key levels investors should track

Bhagwat identified Rs 610 as an important short-term support that could hold for now. However, he stopped short of turning outright bullish, saying the broader technical structure does not justify aggressive holding for a trader with only a three-month view.

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Instead, he advised investors to take 50% profits off the table or exit half their holdings immediately. On the remaining quantity, he recommended a stop loss of Rs 600, effectively drawing a narrow risk-management band below the current support zone.

Why the advice matters now

The call comes at a time when the broader market mood remains fragile. In the wider discussion, Bhagwat flagged weakness in Nifty after the index slipped below the psychologically important 24,000 mark, while also cautioning that global bond yields, rate-hike expectations and volatile sentiment are keeping traders on edge.

That backdrop makes disciplined exits more relevant, especially in stocks where momentum is cooling after a rebound. In such conditions, preserving capital often takes precedence over waiting for an uncertain breakout.

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Trading strategy for the next three months

For Brigade Enterprises investors, the roadmap is tactical rather than hopeful. If the stock rebounds from current support and moves back toward the Rs 650 zone, Bhagwat’s advice is to look for complete exits. In other words, any recovery from here should be treated as an opportunity to lighten up further, not chase fresh upside.

For short-term market participants, the message is straightforward: Brigade Enterprises is still holding support, but the risk-reward equation has weakened enough to justify partial profit booking and strict downside protection.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 4:12 PM IST
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