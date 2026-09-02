Man Infraconstruction shares fall; Rs 169 crore buyback approval in focus

Under the proposed buyback, Man Infraconstruction will purchase shares from shareholders and beneficial owners other than promoters, the promoter group and persons in control. The buyback will be conducted through the open market mechanism on both the NSE and BSE.

At the maximum buyback price and size, the company proposes to buy back up to 99 lakh equity shares. If shares are bought at a price below Rs 171, the actual number of shares bought back may be higher, subject to the maximum buyback size.

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The company will utilise at least 75 per cent of the maximum buyback size, or Rs 126.97 crore, for the offer. Based on the maximum buyback price, this translates into a minimum purchase of 74.25 lakh equity shares. The company will also ensure that at least 40 per cent of the maximum buyback size, or Rs 67.72 crore, is utilised during the initial half of the offer period.

The Rs 171 maximum buyback price represents a 50.18 per cent premium to the closing market price on BSE and NSE on August 26, according to the board resolution.

The company said the buyback price was arrived at after considering factors including market-price trends, its net worth and the potential impact of the buyback on earnings per share and other ratios.