Man Infraconstruction shares fall; Rs 169 crore buyback approval in focus

Man Infraconstruction Ltd shares fell 4 per cent in Wednesday's trade despite the company's board approving a buyback of up to Rs 169.29 crore through the open market. The buyback will be carried out at a maximum price of Rs 171 per equity share, according to the company's exchange filing.
The stock opened at Rs 124.99 against the previous close of Rs 124.56 on BSE and hit a low of Rs 119.11. At the day's low, the stock was down 4.38 per cent from the previous close. It touched a high of Rs 125.08 before closing at Rs 123.27, down 1.04 per cent. The maximum buyback price of Rs 171 represents a substantial premium to the stock's market price.