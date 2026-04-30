When crude oil prices surge, the impact goes far beyond petrol and diesel. Rising oil prices quickly feed into manufacturing, transportation, aviation, packaging and consumer goods, reshaping the fortunes of multiple sectors across India Inc.

The latest rally in global crude prices, driven by tensions in West Asia and supply disruptions, has once again highlighted which industries are most vulnerable when oil becomes expensive. For India, which imports more than 80% of its crude requirement, prolonged price spikes can pressure corporate earnings and the broader economy.

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Reliance Industries: Hit & protected at the same time

Few companies reflect the complexity of crude-price shocks better than Reliance Industries.

Its oil-to-chemicals business faces higher feedstock, freight and insurance costs when crude prices rise sharply. Geopolitical disruptions can also affect sourcing and refining operations.

At the same time, Reliance’s Jamnagar refinery can benefit from stronger refining margins during periods of global fuel shortages. Higher diesel and fuel spreads can partly offset pressure from rising crude costs.

This makes Reliance both vulnerable and relatively protected compared to smaller downstream players.

Paint companies among the biggest losers

Paint manufacturers are among the most oil-sensitive businesses in India because many of their raw materials are crude derivatives.

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Solvents, monomers and resins used in paints are directly linked to petroleum prices, with nearly 35–45% of input costs tied to crude. Companies such as Asian Paints, Berger Paints and Kansai Nerolac often face margin pressure during prolonged oil rallies.

The challenge is that passing on higher costs through price hikes can hurt demand, especially in price-sensitive rural markets.

Aviation feels the shock immediately

No major sector reacts faster to crude spikes than aviation. Aviation turbine fuel accounts for up to 40% of airline operating expenses in India. When oil prices rise suddenly, airlines such as IndiGo and Air India face an immediate jump in costs.

Indian carriers also have limited fuel-hedging protection compared to global airlines, making them more exposed to volatility. Higher fuel prices eventually lead to costlier airfares and weaker profitability.

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Oil retailers face margin pressure

State-run fuel retailers such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum are also vulnerable.

During sharp crude rallies, these companies cannot always fully pass on higher fuel costs to consumers because of political sensitivities around petrol and diesel prices. That creates pressure on margins even as procurement costs increase.

FMCG, chemicals and logistics also get hit

The impact of crude extends deep into consumer businesses through packaging and transportation.

Plastic packaging, synthetic materials and freight costs all rise when oil becomes expensive. FMCG companies eventually face pressure through higher logistics and packaging expenses.

Chemical and petrochemical firms dependent on naphtha-based feedstocks also see margins shrink when raw material prices rise faster than demand.

Tyre makers, logistics operators and cement companies are similarly affected because of their dependence on fuel-intensive transportation and crude-linked inputs.

Bigger risk for India

A sustained crude rally does not just hurt companies. It can widen India’s trade deficit, weaken the rupee, raise inflation and increase pressure on household spending.

While upstream oil producers and complex refiners may gain temporarily, sectors such as aviation, paints, fuel retail and consumer goods typically remain the biggest casualties when crude prices stay elevated for long periods.