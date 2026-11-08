From Trump to Shehbaz Sharif, world leaders extend Diwali greetings, call for peace, religious harmony and prosperity

Diplomats from Iran, Germany, South Korea and the European Union also joined the celebrations, highlighting India's cultural ties with countries around the world.

UAE leader wishes peace and prosperity

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum extended his greetings, wishing people happiness, safety and prosperity.

"May this festival of lights bring you peace, hope, and goodness, and may your days be filled with safety, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Diwali!" he said.

Warmest wishes and greetings to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this festival of lights bring you peace, hope, and goodness, and may your days be filled with safety, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Diwali! — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 7, 2026

In the United States, Hindu-American politician and former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also shared a Diwali message, focusing on the festival's message of light, peace and joy.

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"Wishing all who are celebrating a joyful Diwali! May we be reminded on this special day, and all days, that God’s love has the power to dispel all darkness and fill our lives with light, peace and joy," she said.

Wishing all who are celebrating a joyful Diwali! May we be reminded on this special day, and all days, that God’s love has the power to dispel all darkness and fill our lives with light, peace and joy. https://t.co/eSgMwUwpRq — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) November 7, 2026

US President Donald Trump also participated in Diwali celebrations at the White House on Friday, where he took part in a diya-lighting ceremony.

He was joined by India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, FBI Director Kash Patel, chef Vikas Khanna, entrepreneur Vishal Gondal, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and US National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya.

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Pakistan PM calls for religious tolerance

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended Diwali greetings to Hindus in Pakistan and across the world, calling for religious harmony and tolerance.

Sharif described Pakistan's Hindu community as a “valued and integral” part of the country's national fabric.

"Diwali symbolises the triumph of light over the darkness of hatred, intolerance and despair. The festival of lights conveys a profound message of promoting peaceful coexistence in human relations and social life. The enduring belief in a bright, prosperous and hopeful future is one of the most cherished attributes of Diwali," he said on X.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s Message on the Occasion of Diwali, 8 November 2026. On the joyous and auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt felicitations and warmest wishes to the Hindu community across the world, particularly those residing in Pakistan. Diwali symbolises the triumph of light over the darkness of hatred, intolerance and despair. The festival of lights conveys a profound message of promoting peaceful coexistence in human relations and social life. The enduring belief in a bright, prosperous and hopeful future is one of the most cherished attributes of Diwali. The Hindu community of Pakistan is a valued and integral part of our national fabric. Its invaluable contributions to the social, cultural and economic development of our country are worthy of the highest appreciation. The diverse cultural and religious traditions within our society constitute a valuable social asset. Pakistan takes immense pride in its religious and cultural diversity. The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the protection of the religious and civil rights of minorities. The Government remains firmly committed to safeguarding the rights, dignity and religious freedoms of all citizens, irrespective of religion, faith, colour or ethnicity. Promoting religious harmony, mutual unity and respect is our shared responsibility. Our collective resolve is to build a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous nation. A society that embraces diverse cultures and traditions and upholds the principles of peaceful coexistence is one that ensures equal educational and economic opportunities for all its citizens. On this special occasion, let us renew our collective commitment to fostering interfaith harmony, strengthening the bonds of fraternity and brotherhood, and working together towards a brighter future founded on peace, tolerance and mutual understanding. I hope that all Pakistani Hindus celebrating Diwali will enjoy the vibrant and festive traditions of this joyous occasion to the fullest and share with society a message of peace, goodwill, happiness, prosperity and hope. Heartfelt felicitations to the Hindu community on the joyous occasion of Diwali! Advertisement November 7, 2026

Sharif also highlighted the importance of protecting religious and cultural diversity.

"The diverse cultural and religious traditions within our society constitute a valuable social asset. Pakistan takes immense pride in its religious and cultural diversity," he added.

Sri Lankan President urges people to choose kindness over hatred

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake described Diwali as one of the Hindu community's most sacred festivals, representing the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

Referring to the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura, he said the festival carried a message of goodness overcoming evil.

"Commemorating the victory of Lord Krishna, over the demon Narakasura, Hindus engage in religious observances with the hope that, just as righteousness triumphed over unrighteousness, darkness will be dispelled from every heart and the light of goodness will prevail."

It is with great pleasure that I extend my warm greetings on the occasion of Deepavali, one of the most sacred religious festivals of the Hindu community, which symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. Commemorating the victory of Lord Krishna, over the demon Narakasura, Hindus engage in religious observances with the hope that, just as righteousness triumphed over unrighteousness, darkness will be dispelled from every heart and the light of goodness will prevail. The true meaning of Deepavali extends beyond illuminating homes with the light of oil lamps. It lies in kindling the light of love, compassion, brotherhood and humanity in the hearts of people. Deepavali therefore provides a valuable opportunity to renew our resolve to build a better, more just and compassionate society by choosing kindness over hatred, coexistence over division, and justice over injustice. We remain firmly committed to the great responsibility of transforming every sphere of society, the economy and politics, and building a nation that respects all religious and cultural identities and treats everyone with equality and dignity. I hope that the path we are collectively pursuing towards building Sri Lanka as an Island of Peace and Humanity, which grows stronger economically and socially and stands with dignity before the world, will be further illuminated by the lamps lit this Deepavali. I extend my heartfelt wishes to all Hindu devotees in Sri Lanka and across the world for a peaceful, joyful and prosperous Deepavali. Anura Kumara Dissanayake President Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka 08 November 2026 Advertisement November 7, 2026

Dissanayake also said Diwali offered an opportunity to renew the commitment to building a fairer and more compassionate society. He urged people to choose kindness over hatred, coexistence over division and justice over injustice.

Iran highlights historic ties with India

Iran's Ambassador to India, Dr Mohammad Fathali, also extended Diwali greetings, highlighting the long-standing cultural and historical connections between the two countries.

He said the idea of light overcoming darkness was deeply rooted in the ancient traditions of both India and Iran. In his message, he also referred to Iran's resilience during its war against the United States.

H.E. Dr. Mohammad Fathali, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India, Extends Diwali Greetings to the Government and People of India. #Diwali #Diwali2026 https://t.co/2mySOhSzAu — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) November 7, 2026

"India and Iran share a long history of friendship and deep cultural and civilisational ties. On this joyful occasion, I extend my warmest congratulations to this friendly government and the great people of India," he said.

European diplomats join Diwali celebrations

European diplomats in India also participated in Diwali celebrations, sharing their appreciation for Indian traditions.

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European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet celebrated his first Diwali in the country, describing it as a "truly beautiful experience to cherish!"

November has started on an exciting note! Looking forward to the travels, conversations and new experiences ahead. And especially, my first Diwali in India! Here are some things to watch out for in November👇 @EU_in_India @MEAIndia https://t.co/MLE2RyXLtD — Jean-Eric Paquet (@EUAmbIndia) November 6, 2026

Germany's Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Jasper Wieck, attended a Diwali celebration at the German Embassy on Saturday and thanked Indian colleagues for bringing the embassy team together.

"Happy Diwali to all. What you are doing here tonight, our Indian colleagues, is wonderful. You share your traditions, your celebrations and your festival with all of us. We are very happy and grateful. You bring the entire embassy team together through this celebration," he said.

The South Korean Embassy in India also marked the festival by organising a special diya-decoration workshop.

The greetings and celebrations across countries reflected Diwali's wider cultural reach, with leaders and diplomats drawing attention to its message of peace, hope and harmony.