FSSAI issues warning against sale of human milk and its products in India

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has denied permission for the processing and selling of human milk under the FSS Act, 2006. The food regulator has also advised that all activities relating to the commercialisation of human milk and its products must be stopped.

The FSSAI in its advisory ‘Advisory on Unauthorized commercialization of human milk and its products’ released on May 24 said that it is in “receipt of representations from various registered societies regarding commercialisation of human milk and its products".

The advisory added that the FSSAI “has not permitted the processing and/or selling of human milk under FSS Act, 2006 and rules/regulations made there under."

“Therefore, it is advised that all such activities related to the commercialisation of human milk and its products should be immediately stopped. Any violation of this may result in initiation of action against the FBO(s) in accordance with FSS Act, 2006 and rule/regulations made thereunder," it said.

“Further, the state and central licensing authorities should ensure that no license/registration is granted to such FBOs involved in the processing or selling of 'Mother's milk/Human milk'," the FSSAI added.

The food regulator on May 21, also said it has not found any trace of ethylene oxide in samples of spices of two major brands MDH and Everest that were tested in 28 accredited laboratories. Reports from six other laboratories are still pending, a news agency quoted FSSAI.

Last month, the FSSAI began collecting samples of powdered spices from all brands, including MDH and Everest, from across the country due to quality concerns flagged by Hong Kong and Singapore.

The Hong Kong's Center for Food Safety (CFS) had advised consumers to avoid buying certain spice mix products of MDH and Everest. It cited the presence of ethylene oxide beyond the permissible limit in these products.

The list included MDH's Madras Curry Powder, Everest Fish Curry Masala, MDH Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder, and MDH Curry Powder Mixed Masala Powder.

A pan-India drive was initiated on April 22 through all the commissioners of food safety of states and Union Territories and regional directors of FSSAI, media sources revealed.