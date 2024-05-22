FSSAI found no trace of ethylene oxide in sample spices of MDH and Everest, says official

MDH and Everest spice row: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) that collected samples of spices in powder form from all brands across the country has not found traces of ethylene oxide in samples of spices of MDH and Everest brands, as per sources. FSSAI tested the samples in 28 accredited laboratories, sources said, while reports from six laboratories are still pending.

The food regulator’s action came after Hong Kong and Singapore banned certain spike mix products of MDH and Everest – MDH Madras Curry Powder, MDH Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder, MDH Curry Powder Mixed Masala Powder, and Everest Fish Curry Masala – citing the presence of ethylene oxide beyond the permissible limit.

Following Hong Kong and Singapore, Nepal and Maldives also banned the sale and import of the MDH and Everest spice mix over suspected presence of ethylene oxide. Australia's food safety agency also said that it was weighing accusations of contamination of some of the spices sold by these two companies to ascertain if a recall was required.

The FSSAI, springing into action, initiated a pan-India drive on April 22 through all the commissioners of food safety of states and union territories, as well as regional directors of FSSAI. Sources told news agency PTI that the regulator conducted extensive investigations of spice manufacturing units, as well as sampling and testing of the spice products ready for sale and distribution in the domestic market.

Samples of Everest spices were collected from their two manufacturing facilities, and as many as 25 samples of MDH spices were collected from 11 manufacturing units by FSSAI. The collected samples were analysed for compliance with various safety and quality parameters, including residues and ethylene oxide and NABL-accredited laboratories.

Similarly over 300 samples of spices of other brands were also examined, and those too showed no presence of ethylene oxide.

The Spice Board also issued guidelines to the spice exporters for using ethylene oxide as a fumigant for sterlising spices in order to deal with microbial contamination as per the standards of importing countries.