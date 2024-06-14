FSSAI steps up after Rajasthan flags popular spice brands MDH, Everest as 'unsafe'

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is poised to take action against popular spice brands MDH and Everest after the Rajasthan government flagged some of their products as "unsafe" for consumption. This comes amidst heightened scrutiny over spice contamination in India and abroad.

The development follows a letter sent by Shubhra Singh, Rajasthan's Additional Chief Secretary for Health, to the FSSAI. The letter, reported by Reuters, detailed findings from tests conducted by the state's food safety department. According to the report, these tests revealed that a batch of Everest spice mix and two batches of MDH spices did not meet safety standards.

This comes after a series of international incidents involving the same brands. In April, Hong Kong suspended sales of certain MDH and Everest spice blends due to high levels of ethylene oxide, a pesticide classified as carcinogenic. This triggered investigations by regulators in India and other countries, including Singapore, New Zealand, the United States, and Australia.

Tests revealed that MDH's Garam Masala contained traces of Acetamiprid, Thiamethoxam, and Imidacloprid. Additionally, their Sabzi Masala and Chana Masala had Tricyclazole and Profenofos. Everest Spices' Jeera Masala tested positive for Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam. Shyam Spices' Garam Masala contained Acetamiprid, while Ciba Taaza's Raita Masala had Acetamiprid and Thiamethoxam. Gajanand Spices' Achaar Masala was found to contain Ethion.

Spices are a key export for India. Last fiscal year, India exported $4.25 billion worth of spices, making up 12% of the global spice export market, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).