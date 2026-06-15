Gadkari launches ₹3,214-crore highway projects in Meghalaya to boost northeast connectivity

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday laid the foundation stone and dedicated six National Highway projects worth ₹3,214 crore in Meghalaya, aimed at improving connectivity, reducing congestion, and strengthening links with neighbouring Bangladesh.

The projects were launched at Polo Ground in Shillong in the presence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, state ministers, legislators and senior government officials.

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The package includes the Pynursla Bypass, Jowai Bypass, Tura Bypass, the Selsella–Simbukolgre–Goeragre road project, and upgrades to the strategically important Shillong–Dawki corridor.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the projects are expected to improve traffic movement across the state, enhance road safety and strengthen regional and cross-border connectivity. The Pynursla Bypass is expected to ease congestion and improve access to Dawki and the India-Bangladesh border, while the Jowai Bypass has already helped reduce traffic bottlenecks and improve commuter safety.

The Tura Bypass is designed to divert through-traffic away from densely populated areas and improve connectivity towards the Dalu border. Meanwhile, the Selsella–Simbukolgre–Goeragre road will strengthen connectivity in West Garo Hills and provide linkage to the upcoming Dhubri–Phulbari Bridge, which is being developed as a four-lane structure over the Brahmaputra.

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The Shillong–Dawki corridor, a key route connecting Meghalaya with Bangladesh through Tamabil, is expected to reduce travel time, ease congestion in Upper Shillong and improve connectivity for trade and tourism.

The government said the projects would support economic activity by boosting tourism in destinations such as Dawki and Cherrapunji, while also facilitating cross-border trade through Dawki and Dalu. Improved connectivity is expected to benefit agriculture, local handicrafts and small businesses, besides improving access to healthcare and emergency services in remote regions.

Addressing the gathering, Gadkari said the Centre remains committed to developing modern highway infrastructure across Meghalaya and the Northeast to enable faster, safer and more efficient transportation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.