'Gandhi family burnt Punjab, will apologise only if...': Ravneet Bittu fires fresh salvo at Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has launched a fresh attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for the latter's comment on Sikhs. Bittu last week called Gandhi the country's number one terrorist, evoking sharp reactions from the Congress. The grand old party hit back at Bittu and asked him to apologise.

However, the minister today refused to express any regret and said that it is the Congress President who should clarify whether he agrees with Gandhi's remarks. During his 4-day US visit, Gandhi said that in India, the fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban or a kada or he is going to be able to go to Gurdwara.

"Why should I regret? We in Punjab have lost our generations. The Gandhi family burnt Punjab. The terrorism that arose in Punjab due to their (the Gandhi family) mistakes, while fixing it, 35,000 people lost their lives, and even the Chief Minister had to sacrifice his life. I will take back that statement on the very day when you find me a Sikh who says that he was not allowed to wear a turban, or that he was not allowed to wear a kada (Sikh bracelet), or that he was not allowed to visit a Gurudwara," the minister said while speaking to reporters.

"My pain is as a Sikh. I am a minister later, a Sikh first. If Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's, who is a terrorist and wants a referendum for Khalistan, and Rahul Gandhi's language is the same - what will you say?" he asked. "Kharge sahab should apologise. He should clarify if he thinks that Sikhs are not allowed - whatever Rahul Gandhi said in the speech. Kharge saheb should bring one Sikh who is not allwed to wear turban and kada."

Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had endorsed Gandhi's remarks on Sikhs. Reacting to this, Bittu this Sunday said that if those "manufacturing bombs" were supporting him, he is the "number one terrorist". Bittu, the MoS for railways, made the remark in Bihar's Bhagalpur where was to attend the flagging-off ceremony of a Vande Bharat Express train to Howrah.

Speaking to reporters, the central inister said Gandhi spent most of his time outside the country. "His friends and family are there. I think he does not love his country much because he goes abroad and says negative things about India. I think he is not a Hindustani. Now, he has got support from separatists, who always talk about dividing this country. They (separatists) and the most-wanted persons are also appreciating Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Sikhs. When such people, who are also experts in manufacturing bombs, are supporting Rahul Gandhi, then he is the number one terrorist of the country."

Bittu said Gandhi was talking like a separatist. "There should be a reward for catching him as he is the biggest enemy of the country," he remarked, adding that the Congress earlier tried to "use" Muslims, but as that could not happen, it was now attempting to divide Sikhs.