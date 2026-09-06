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Ganga crosses highest flood level in Patna: Over 22 lakh affected as Bihar floods worsen

Ganga crosses highest flood level in Patna: Over 22 lakh affected as Bihar floods worsen

The situation has also disrupted rail services. The East Central Railway cancelled and diverted some trains after the water level at a bridge connecting Punpun and Parsa Bazar stations on the Patna-Gaya section rose to an alarming level

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 6, 2026 8:15 PM IST
Ganga crosses highest flood level in Patna: Over 22 lakh affected as Bihar floods worsenAn aerial view of an area inundated by floodwaters following the rise in the water level of the Ganga river in Patna, Bihar (PTI)

More than 22 lakh people across 12 districts of Bihar have been affected by floods after heavy rain sent several rivers above danger levels, with the Ganga crossing its previous highest flood level in Patna on Sunday.

At Gandhi Ghat in Patna, the Ganga was flowing at 50.57 metres at 6 am, 0.05 metres above its previous highest flood level of 50.52 metres recorded on August 21.

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The situation has also disrupted rail services. The East Central Railway cancelled and diverted some trains after the water level at a bridge connecting Punpun and Parsa Bazar stations on the Patna-Gaya section rose to an alarming level.

22 Lakh People Affected

Around 22.42 lakh people in Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, and Arwal have been affected, officials told news agency PTI.

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Authorities have deployed 1,429 boats to evacuate people from flooded areas. Twenty-seven teams of the State Disaster Response Force and 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force have also been deployed.

A total of 190 community kitchens are operating across the affected districts.

Several rivers are flowing above danger levels, including the Gandak at Dumariaghat and Hajipur, the Kosi at Baltara and Kursela, the Budhi Gandak at Khagaria, and the Ganga at Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Buxar, and Munger.

The Punpun is above the danger mark at Sripalpur, while the Bagmati is above it at Benibad and the Ghaghra at Darauli.

More Rain Forecast

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The flooding has followed heavy rainfall in Bihar and neighbouring Jharkhand.

Bihar has received 69.1 mm of rain so far in September, 55 per cent above normal.

Hathidah and other gauge stations in Patna could be affected over the next one to three days as the Ganga continues to rise.

According to an advisory from the Water Resources Department, the Ganga at Hathidah could also cross its previous highest flood level. Officials have been asked to maintain heightened vigilance in Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur, and Katihar.

Authorities have been directed to monitor river levels, embankments, vulnerable areas, and low-lying locations. Residents in affected areas have been advised to stay away from rivers.

The local administration has also been asked to monitor boat operations, prevent overloading, and keep residents informed.

The weather office has forecast light to moderate rain at several places across Bihar over the next two days, with heavy rain possible at some locations.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Published on: Sep 6, 2026 8:15 PM IST
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