Clash with BRICS Leaders’ Summit: GST Council meeting likely to be rescheduled

The change in date is being considered given the logistical challenges in having the GST Council meeting during the BRICS Leaders’ Summit on September 12 and 13 with dignitaries expected to reach Delhi on September 11 and leave on September 14.

Already, as a pre-emptive measure in view of the logistical arrangements and to minimise inconvenience to the public, Central government offices in Delhi are likely to be closed on September 11. Several schools are also likely to work on online mode or declare a holiday.

An official announcement on the rescheduling of the meeting of the GST Council is awaited.

This would be the 57th meeting of the Council, which would be taking place after a year’s time. The last meeting of the GST Council was on September 3, 2025 when it had proposals for rate rationalisation and revamp of procedural norms as part of GST 2.0. Typically, the Council is expected to meet once every quarter.

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The Council is expected to review the impact of the tax cuts on prices as well as review the revenue position of states. Top agenda is also likely to be further process reforms including simpler registration and refund norms as well as review the operationalisation and functioning of the GST Appellate Tribunal.

There has also been calls for rate cuts on various goods and services and the Council could consider reducing smartphone rates from 18%.