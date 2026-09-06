20 Asia-Pacific stocks with up to 145% upside: Full ‘Going For Glory’ list, no Indian stock included

WiseTech leads CLSA’s high-conviction list

At the top of the ranking is Australia’s WiseTech, with CLSA’s target implying about 145% upside. Analyst Nick Basile argues that investors may be overestimating the severity of the company’s problems and says a closer look at customer actions could point to a swift rebound over a 12-month horizon. His target represents the biggest upside among the 20 stocks.

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HD Hyundai Heavy ranks next, with roughly 118% upside, followed by Japan’s Murata at about 113%. Samsung Electro-Mechanics (Semco) is around 106%, while Hyundai Mobis and CSPC Pharma are close to the 100% mark.

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CLSA’s chart on page 2 ranks the full 20-stock basket by target upside as follows:

Stock Approx. target upside WiseTech 145% HD Hyundai Heavy 118% Murata 113% Semco 106% Hyundai Mobis 100% CSPC Pharma 99% Screen 96% HL Mando 89% EO Technics 88% Nissan Motor 87% Delta Thailand 83% Kaori 82% Jasa Marga 81% Yantai Jereh 78% Accton 75% Gold Circuit 74% Hugel 68% Light & Wonder 66% Lasertec 64% DiDi 63%

The report’s individual stock pages provide the underlying investment cases. Semco, for example, is benefiting from expectations of stronger AI-server demand for MLCCs and ABF substrates. CLSA raised its target price to ₩2.9 million, implying about 106% upside.

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Broad bet

The list also shows that CLSA’s highest-conviction ideas extend beyond artificial intelligence. Heavy engineering, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and gaming all feature alongside semiconductor and technology names.

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The selection is therefore less a single-sector trade than a collection of companies where analysts see a meaningful disconnect between current market valuations and prospective earnings or business momentum.

The report puts that valuation gap into perspective: CLSA’s Asia-Pacific coverage represents about $27.2 trillion in market capitalisation, while HC OPF stocks account for $5.7 trillion. The 20 “Going For Glory” stocks represent the subset where analysts see the strongest combination of conviction and potential rerating.

For investors looking beyond broad market benchmarks, the list offers a snapshot of where CLSA analysts see the largest potential upside — although the size of the targets also signals that these are high-conviction, higher-expectation calls rather than low-risk investments.