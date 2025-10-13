Gaza hostages freed: PM Modi commends Trump’s peace push, Netanyahu’s resolve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the release of Israeli hostages from Gaza, praising US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their roles in ending the crisis.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity. Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump, and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We support President Trump’s sincere efforts to bring peace to the region.”

Trump, who announced on October 9 that Israel and Hamas had reached the “first phase” of a plan to halt fighting and exchange hostages and prisoners, hailed the development as “the end of a painful nightmare.”

The remarks came after Hamas freed the last 20 Israeli hostages, signaling what could be the end of the conflict in Gaza that erupted following the group’s deadly October 7, 2023, assault on southern Israel. The attack claimed 1,219 lives — mostly civilians — and saw 251 people taken hostage.

Trump, who announced on October 9 that Israel and Hamas had reached the “first phase” of a plan to halt fighting and exchange hostages and prisoners, hailed the development as “the end of a painful nightmare.” Speaking before Israel’s Parliament on Monday, he described the ceasefire agreement — brokered after days of talks in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh — as marking a “new chapter of hope.”

While Trump is set to attend a Gaza summit in Sharm el-Sheikh later this week, India will be represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in place of PM Modi.