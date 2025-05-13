'Ghar me ghus kar maarenge, bachne ka mauka nahi denge': PM Modi's strong message to Pakistan from Adampur airbase

A day after his address to the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave a stern message to Pakistan in his address to the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and soldiers at Punjab's Adampur airbase. Earlier in the day, PM Modi made a surprise visit to the airbase and interacted with the personnel and soldiers there.

In his address to the airmen, PM Modi said: "Hum ghar mein ghus kar maarenge aur bachne ka ek mauka tak nahi denge. (We will enter their homes and strike, and we won’t even give them a chance to escape.)."

Backing the forces for Operation Sindoor, he said that the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy have made the Pakistani Army, on which the terrorists were relying, bite the bullet.

"There is no such place in Pakistan where terrorists can sit and breathe in peace." Furthermore, the Prime Minister said that if Pakistan attacks again, India will respond in its own way and in its own time and place.

He also stated that no blackmail would work against India, while adding New Delhi would not flinch before taking any action. Modi added that the forces blew Pakistan's nuclear blackmail to smithereens, while adding that the Indian Armed Forces made a billion Indians proud of their feat.

"When our armies blow away the threat of nuclear blackmail, then only one thing resonates from the sky- 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. All of you have made millions of Indians proud, have made every Indian's mother proud, you have created history, and I have come among you this morning to see you," the Prime Minister said.

He also commented about India's modern military capability, saying, "our drones, our missiles - just thinking about them will keep Pakistan sleepless for days." Moreover, he reiterated that Operation Sindoor is India's new normal.

"India's 'Laxman Rekha' against terrorism is crystal clear now. If another terror attack occurs now, India will give a reply – a solid reply. We saw this during surgical strike, during air strike. Now, Operation Sindoor is India's new normal."

Moreover, he said that India will not see terror-supporting government and terror masterminds as separate entities.