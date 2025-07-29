'Giving a clean chit to Pakistan': Amit Shah condemns Chidambaram over remark on Pahalgam terrorists

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P Chidambaram over his remarks on Pahalgam terrorists. He said that India has enough evidence to suggest that Pakistan was involved in the Pahalgam attack and that Chidambaram should have checked with the government for evidence.

Shah accused Chidambaram of giving a clean chit to Pakistan. Senior Congress MP P. Chidambaram recently stirred controversy with his recent comments regarding the attackers involved in the Pahalgam incident.

Shah said: "Yesterday they (Congress) were asking us where the terrorists came from and who was responsible for it. Of course, it is our responsibility as we are in power. Yesterday, former Home Minister Chidambaram ji raised the question -what is the proof that the terrorists came from Pakistan? I want to ask him what he will get by saving Pakistan. When he says this, it means they are giving a clean chit to Pakistan".

Furthermore, the senior BJP leader had a challenge for Rahul Gandhi and said that he does not have anything more to say.

"I challenge Rahul Gandhi to tell the House what action they took. The culprits of the Pahalgam attack have been killed by our Army. I don't need to say anything more, and neither should they question us," the Home Minister said.

In a remark that has attracted attention, Chidambaram questioned, "Why do you assume terrorists came from Pakistan?". In an interview with The Quint, Chidambaram accused the government of not providing adequate information and being unwilling to share key details.

He further asked: "Where are the terrorists? Why have you not apprehended them, or even identified them? A news item has emerged about the arrest of a few people who gave the attackers shelter. What happened to them?"

Previously, Shah confirmed that all three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists involved in the recent Pahalgam terror attack have been neutralised in Operation Mahadev, a joint security operation. He explained that once the bodies of the slain terrorists were flown to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were detained by agencies.

He said that three Pakistanis were involved in the attack.