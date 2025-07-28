Facing questions in Parliament over the global response to Operation Sindoor, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday read out a series of statements from major international blocs and leaders-including the Quad, BRICS, and Russian President Vladimir Putin-underscoring strong global backing for India’s position after the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Many members asked-some out of genuine curiosity, some perhaps less so-what was the international support? How much international understanding was there of India's position?" Jaishankar said during the special discussion in the Lok Sabha. "I would like to share with you a sample."

Starting with India's strategic allies, he quoted the Quad's joint statement: "The Quad unequivocally condemns all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam on 22 April and call for perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice without any delay."

He then pointed to BRICS - a bloc that includes China, Russia, Iran, Brazil, and others. "BRICS also condemned the April 22 attack. It reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorism again, including cross-border terrorism," Jaishankar said.

The foreign minister noted that Central Asian countries had also spoken against the use of terrorist proxies and cross-border terror financing. "Now I can cite statements from the Indian Ocean Rim Association and from individual countries," he added.

Quoting from direct messages of support, Jaishankar said, "President Putin, for example, has said—he wrote to our President—and said this brutal crime has no justification whatsoever and its perpetrators will face a deserved punishment." He added, "The President of Paraguay has said that he expresses solidarity and recognised India's legitimate right to self-defense."

He emphasised the consistent thread in the responses: "The main point, the common thread which I would like to bring out is that cross-border terrorism across the board has been recognised-all forms and manifestations—condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the right of India to bring people to justice."

On July 17, the US Department of State designated The Resistance Front (TRF) as a foreign terrorist organization, calling it a globally designated terror outfit. Jaishankar said this marked a further endorsement of India’s global narrative. "Our strong stance has resonated across the world," he said.

Sharing his recent experience in Germany, Jaishankar added, "Standing next to me the German foreign minister said—India has every right to defend itself against terrorism and Germany will support this fight against terrorism." He said France and the European Union had echoed similar sentiments.

Citing the breadth of support, Jaishankar concluded that India's diplomatic groundwork was effective. "The result of that diplomacy was that out of the 190 nations of the UN, only three, besides Pakistan, opposed Operation Sindoor."