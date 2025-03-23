Goa cracks down on touts, unauthorised vendors on beaches; shuts down 23 shacks: 'Working towards tourist-friendly...'

Goa Tourism Department has directed 23 beach shack operators to shut their facilities for illegally subletting them to non-allottees and violating provisions of the state's shack policy. The action came after surprise inspections carried out by tourism officials across the coastal belt.

“A total of 110 show-cause notices were issued and proceedings in 54 cases were completed. 31 notices were disposed of as no violations were found, while 23 operators were directed to close their shacks,” Goa Tourism Director Kedar Naik told PTI.

Beach shacks—made from bamboo, wooden poles, and thatched palm leaves—are among Goa’s biggest attractions for domestic and international tourists. Under the Goa State Shack Policy 2023–2026, 361 shacks were allotted for the next three tourist seasons—263 in North Goa and 98 in South Goa. Licences are granted by draw of lots and categorised based on operator experience.

Alongside the enforcement against illegal subletting, the Department of Tourism has also launched a crackdown on touts and unauthorized vendors operating on beaches. The department has issued a directive to shack operators, beach associations, and other stakeholders, urging them to ensure only licensed businesses function in designated areas.

In response to complaints raised by beach associations, the department has warned that if these groups fail to control the situation, legal measures will be implemented to curb unauthorised activity permanently. Shack operators have also been told to prevent any illegal business within their premises. The department is evaluating stricter regulations to give beach associations more authority in dealing with violations.

“The Department of Tourism is working towards a hassle-free and tourist-friendly environment in Goa. Tackling the issue of touts and illegal businesses on beaches is crucial for maintaining the state’s reputation as a premium travel destination. We will continue to take strong measures to ensure that visitors can enjoy our beaches without any disturbances,” said Naik.

Tourists and stakeholders have been encouraged to report grievances related to touts via the Beach Vigil App.