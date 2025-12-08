Goa nightclub fire kills 25 as limited exits trap victims in rapidly spreading blaze

A devastating fire tore through a Goa nightclub, intensified by its wooden interiors and limited exits, leaving scores trapped as flames spread rapidly inside the tightly packed space. Police confirmed there was no blast; instead, the combustible structure accelerated the blaze, culminating in a tragedy that killed at least 25 people, most of whom died due to suffocation in the underground kitchen area.

Investigators said 23 of the 25 bodies showed no burn injuries, confirming victims died from a sudden loss of oxygen. Only two bodies were badly charred. A police source said post-mortem examinations of 17 bodies have been completed so far, and six bodies have already been handed over to families. A full list of the deceased has been compiled to aid identification and handover procedures.

Police have arrested four people, including the gate manager, identified as Thakur. An FIR has been registered against club owners Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, and arrest warrants have been issued. A police team has been dispatched to Delhi, where the owners, originally from the city, are believed to be absconding.

Authorities added that officials who granted the club’s trade licence and permissions will face suspension and inquiry, as questions grow over safety violations and regulatory failures.

In a humanitarian effort, the bodies of three victims from Jharkhand were airlifted to Ranchi in a special aircraft arranged by the Goa government to ensure swift return to their families.