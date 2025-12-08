Goa nightclub fire: Look-out notice issued against Romeo Lane owners; promoter issues statement

Goa police have issued a look-out notice against the absconding owners of the Romeo Lane club after a devastating fire at the Birch nightclub killed 25 people. The blaze, reportedly triggered by electric firecrackers during a performance, has led to heightened scrutiny of the nightclub chain and officials who granted licences.

The state government is focusing on those who allegedly allowed the club to operate without adhering to safety regulations, with immediate steps being taken to prevent further incidents.

A special police team has travelled to Delhi to trace property promoters Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, following the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against them. Five arrests have been made, including the club's chief general manager and operations manager, as the investigation expands.

Saurabh Luthra, in a statement said: “The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch. In this hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress, the management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity. The management further affirms that it shall extend every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate. through this period of immense anguish and adversity.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has directed Chief Secretary V Candavelou and Director General of Police Alok Kumar to identify and take action against government officials who permitted the club to function in violation of safety rules. Most deaths at the nightclub occurred due to suffocation, with victims trapped on the ground floor and in the kitchen.

Authorities stated the facility did not possess a fire department’s permit to operate. CM Sawant said the nightclub had not adhered to fire safety norms.

Police arrested chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur, and operations manager Bharat Singh from Delhi. A beach shack and another club linked to Romeo Lane have also been sealed by authorities.

The crackdown follows allegations that the club operated with insufficient documentation and that licences were issued without required checks. Officials are examining how the business secured approval without adequate fire safety compliance.

Enforcement agencies have widened their inquiry to all establishments under the Romeo Lane brand, checking for similar violations. The ongoing investigation is expected to prompt a review of licensing and inspection procedures across Goa’s hospitality sector.